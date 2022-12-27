Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
KEYC
Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A retirement celebration is being held this afternoon for the Waseca County Sheriff. Sheriff Brad Milbrath is retiring after 34 years of service in law enforcement in the county, the last 12 years as sheriff. A retirement celebration will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4...
KEYC
Safe, free rides available on New Year’s Eve in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Need a safe, free ride after celebrating on New Year’s Eve?. The Kato Independent Shuttle Service, or K.I.S.S., will be giving free rides this News Year’s Eve from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The shuttle service will be taking people home in four towns: Mankato, North Mankato, Madison Lake, and Eagle Lake. Organizers say that the goal is to make sure everyone gets home safely and prevent drunk driving.
KEYC
GoFundMe set up to fund Owatonna Christmas decorations
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one area community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations. The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street program” is organizing a go fund me page to help raise funds...
KEYC
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls from citizens saying that someone from the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has contacted them demanding money because they missed a court date. The caller requests an electronic transfer of funds or gift cards...
KEYC
Minding the gap: bridging Generations
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a very special place in Mankato taking a unique approach to memory care, using the youngest among us to help. Kelsey and Lisa were touched by the wonderful work being done by owner Kristin Gunsolus and company at Generations, a special place that combines child care and memory care.
KEYC
Private search party for Shawn Mooring
CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A search party is being formed for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring of Cleveland Township. Mooring went missing the evening of Dec. 13 after suffering from what authorities are calling a mental health experience. Organizers say the search party will meet at 9 a.m. tomorrow at...
KEYC
Saturday, Dec. 31 will be the final night for the Kiwanis Holiday Lights for 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow (Dec. 31) night is the final night to see the lights in Mankato’s Sibley Park. New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ 10th year. The park will be bright for walking or driving through tonight and tomorrow night...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
valleynewslive.com
Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township. They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound...
KEYC
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign falls short of goal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week’s blizzard put a major damper on the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. The fundraising goal for the 2022 red kettle campaign was $525,000. The preliminary tally is currently $117,000. The Salvation Army said donors were impacted by the no travel advisory and last week’s blizzard.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
KEYC
‘Active Violence’ training course held in Le Sueur
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As scary and unpredictable as active shootings are, there are training courses that can help first responders learn better ways to engage in such an event to help save more lives. Multiple agencies in Le Sueur County will be at Le Sueur-Henderson High School this Wednesday...
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
myklgr.com
Marshall man sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault
A Marshall man has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault over an incident last June. According to court documents, on June 30 of this year, the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious person in the area. The witness said an unknown white male with blood on his body asked to come inside the residence to clean up. The witness let the unknown male inside, then noticed him trying to leave through the bathroom window.
KEYC
Thursday Night Sports (12/29)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here are the highlights from Thursday’s night local sports action:
myklgr.com
Couple charged for discussing unemployment fraud during Brown County jail call
Two people are accused of stealing unemployment benefits after they allegedly had a conversation about the funds on a recorded jail line. Kallie Noelle Kociemba, 28, of New Ulm, and Paul Alonzo, 31, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, were charged this month with felony counts of false representation of unemployment benefits and theft by swindle.
Southern Minnesota News
St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle
A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
KEYC
Jenny Vetter declares for the 2023 NWSL draft
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State senior soccer player Jenny Vetter declared for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League draft Friday afternoon. Vetter made the announcement via twitter. You can see the full announcement here. The draft will take place Jan. 12 in Philadelphia starting at 6 p.m.
