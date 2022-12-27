ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

pahomepage.com

After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 35 years of delivering mail in downtown Scranton, including to the WBRE Scranton office, ‘Tex the mailman’ is officially retiring. His real name is Cary Zuckero, but, everybody on his route knows him as Tex. The Ritz Theatre held a small...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Scranton shelter remains closed due to pipe burst

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County homeless shelter is temporarily closed and a community effort is underway to get dozens of people out of the cold. A pipe burst Monday night inside a building operated by Catholic Social Services in Downtown Scranton. It houses Saint Anthony’s Haven, an overnight emergency homeless shelter, and […]
SCRANTON, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Geisinger Employee Dead, Lock down Lifted

DANVILLE- A Geisinger employee is dead after a shooting in an employee parking lot of Geisinger in Danville Friday evening. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the shooting was first reported around 5 pm Friday in the employee lot off Red Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County. A motive is unknown at this time. The victim is believed to be a female in her 40s.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Montour County mobile home park water woes

COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton police search for vandalism suspect

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

