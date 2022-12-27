Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 35 years of delivering mail in downtown Scranton, including to the WBRE Scranton office, ‘Tex the mailman’ is officially retiring. His real name is Cary Zuckero, but, everybody on his route knows him as Tex. The Ritz Theatre held a small...
I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
Scranton shelter remains closed due to pipe burst
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County homeless shelter is temporarily closed and a community effort is underway to get dozens of people out of the cold. A pipe burst Monday night inside a building operated by Catholic Social Services in Downtown Scranton. It houses Saint Anthony’s Haven, an overnight emergency homeless shelter, and […]
GoFundMe set up to help homeless man and his dog, Ruby
There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in
Working in the warmer winter weather in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Many of us may have thought it was an end to road work for 2022 as temperatures dipped into the single digits, but now that temps have risen above freezing, it's back to business for folks at Green Valley Landscaping. "We're back to work," said...
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
Fire breaks out at home in Luzerne County
LUZERNE, Pa. — A fire marshal has been called in to figure out what started a fire at a home in Luzerne County. Fire crews say flames broke out at the place along Miller Street just before 3 p.m. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Geisinger Employee Dead, Lock down Lifted
DANVILLE- A Geisinger employee is dead after a shooting in an employee parking lot of Geisinger in Danville Friday evening. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the shooting was first reported around 5 pm Friday in the employee lot off Red Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County. A motive is unknown at this time. The victim is believed to be a female in her 40s.
Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
More than a dozen displaced after burst pipe floods building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A burst pipe caused flooding in a Scranton building Monday night. It happened at the Catholic Social Services building along Wyoming Avenue around 5 p.m. The Diocese of Scranton says a fire system malfunction is to blame. Officials now say only about 15 people living there...
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Life-sized snowmen have taken over downtown Stroudsburg. It’s all part of an effort to help local artists and businesses. Think snowmen, but ones that don’t melt in the sunshine. That was the idea of the non-profit, GO Collaborative, five years ago and now dozens of life-sized replica snowmen are scattered […]
Montour County mobile home park water woes
COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
Aldi, CenterPoint South and more: New projects underway or planned in region
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A mini-business park along River Road in Jenkins Township brings the prospect of new businesses and jobs, although there are concerns about what it will mean for traffic in the immediate area. In Wilkes-Barre Township, meanwhile, redevelopment of the former Kmart...
Crews called warehouse in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — There was a big response from emergency crews at a warehouse in Lackawanna County. Newswatch 16 found several fire trucks outside the Costco Warehouse on First Avenue in Covington Township around 9 Thursday morning. So far, officials are not saying why they were called. See...
Wreck on Route 22 West slows rush hour for 45 minutes in Bethlehem Township
A crash Thursday morning on Route 22 West between the Route 33 and Route 191 interchanges in Bethlehem Township slowed the morning commute, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reports. The crash at about 8:15 a.m. shut both lanes, according to PennDOT. There were injuries, according an emergency dispatch. The highway...
Scranton police search for vandalism suspect
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are searching for a person they say vandalized a church. The number 666 was carved into the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue sometime after the last mass on Christmas Day. If you have any information, you're asked to call...
Luzerne County Council set to vote on $380,000 sale of West Pittston residence
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The purchase offer for a West Pittston residential property owned by Luzerne County is $380,000, according to a new agenda posting for Tuesday’s special county council meeting that was scheduled to vote on the sale. Located at 1200 Susquehanna Ave.,...
