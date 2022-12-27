Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend
It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
Infamous Vikings Third-Round Pick Gets Dumped for 4th Time in 2022
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.
Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
atozsports.com
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr makes a surprising decision after getting benched
The Las Vegas Raiders officially made a decision this week that some expected. They decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr. The choice makes sense financially for the Raiders. They have said that it is also to play a younger option at QB in Jarrett Stidham, but that’s just coach speak....
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub
The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
RGIII is a Vikings Believer
Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Vikings Duo Becomes Only 3rd to Reach 2022 Milestone
When the Minnesota Vikings signed edge rusher Za’Darius Smith in free agency, and it was confirmed Danielle Hunter would be staying in town, it led to the mouthwatering prospect of two elite edge rushers on the Vikings defense. The phrase “meet at the quarterback” was quickly banded around.
Packers Top CB Shades Justin Jefferson
It was all a fluke. That’s what the Green Bay Packers believe. Justin Jefferson scalded the Packers in Week 1 for 9 receptions, 184 yards, and 2 touchdowns en route to a 23-7 Minnesota Vikings triumph. The third-year wideout was magnificent, setting the tone for a season where Minnesota would hold a 12-3 record when the Packers and Vikings met again.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
