When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO