Minneapolis, MN

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
purplePTSD.com

Infamous Vikings Third-Round Pick Gets Dumped for 4th Time in 2022

When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub

The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
purplePTSD.com

RGIII is a Vikings Believer

Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Packers Top CB Shades Justin Jefferson

It was all a fluke. That’s what the Green Bay Packers believe. Justin Jefferson scalded the Packers in Week 1 for 9 receptions, 184 yards, and 2 touchdowns en route to a 23-7 Minnesota Vikings triumph. The third-year wideout was magnificent, setting the tone for a season where Minnesota would hold a 12-3 record when the Packers and Vikings met again.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why

So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

