WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents and business in Wichita Falls found themselves calling plumbers and service cleaning companies to help them on Christmas Eve and Day. Many pipes burst due to the cold weather taking over Wichita Falls the past few days. Once water freezes in a pipe, it can lead to a disaster for any homeowner or business owner. For this issue, there’s a certain company called to fix it and another one called to clean it all up.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO