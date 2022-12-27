Read full article on original website
Rain chances are in the forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will move through late Thursday. Thanks to this front, temps Thursday night, we will fall into the mid-30s. Friday’s temps look to be cooler as well. Friday, we will have a high of 62° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 40° with mostly clear skies.
One dead in Friday morning motorcycle crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person early Friday morning. The wreck happened at 7:35 a.m. on December 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Scott in Wichita Falls. The crash involved a single blue motorcycle. Details on the make and model could not be confirmed at the […]
Safety tips when popping fireworks for New Year’s
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The weather looks nice for this upcoming weekend, which is a good sign for people who like to celebrate the new year by popping fireworks. Fireworks are fun but they are also dangerous and can result in injury or a grass fire, so here are many ways to have fun this new year without anything going wrong.
Is this the deadliest intersection in Wichita Falls?
The intersection of Old Iowa Park Road and Sheppard Access Road has become one of the most dangerous in Wichita Falls, with four fatal crashes within the last five years alone.
Wichita Falls QuikTrip to open in January
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update for you on a project we first told you about back in March. QuikTrip will open their new location in Wichita Falls much sooner than many of us thought. Aisha Jefferson-Smith with QuikTrip tells News Channel 6 they plan...
Dawn is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Dawn is a cat who loves to cuddle and wants to join your family. If you’re interested in adopting this...
Busted pipes leave plumbers busy over holiday weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents and business in Wichita Falls found themselves calling plumbers and service cleaning companies to help them on Christmas Eve and Day. Many pipes burst due to the cold weather taking over Wichita Falls the past few days. Once water freezes in a pipe, it can lead to a disaster for any homeowner or business owner. For this issue, there’s a certain company called to fix it and another one called to clean it all up.
Construction to begin on Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A contractor will be starting work on the Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, according to the City of Wichita Falls. City officials said the contractor will be setting up a construction fence that will close a small portion of the east end of the Lake Wichita parking lot.
Man dies after Friday wreck on Old Iowa Park Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed Wednesday the victim from a wreck on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, has died. Police said 25-year-old Toby Hasten, of Wichita Falls, died on Tuesday from his injuries. He was one of two men who were ejected from the vehicle after it reportedly ran a stop sign and hit a concrete divider at the intersection of Old Iowa Park and Sheppard Access roads around 12:50 a.m. A third man was also found inside of the vehicle.
Wichita Falls man missing since June has been found
Travis Russell, 23, of Wichita Falls, was reported to the Wichita Falls Police Department as a missing person by his father on August 22, 2022.
Health district details damage to building, impacted services
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District officials are providing more details on the flood damage that happened to their building after a major water leak, as well as an update on impacted services. Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagan said the building’s mechanical...
Year in review: Economy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While 2022 is coming to an end, Texoma experienced a few economic changes that helped various areas grow. From residents, franchises, and nonprofits, Texoma’s economic changes were up and down for some businesses. A Vernon man took matters into his own hands when inflation...
LFD: Winds help spread structure fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire on SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Av. in Lawton on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a back bedroom. According to Lawton Fire Department officials, the fire started at the back of the home before winds pushed the flames and smoke to the front of the home.
Victim identified in Friday morning fatal motorcycle crash
According to Sgt. Eipper, this marks the ninth fatality collision involving a motorcycle in the year 2022. There have been a total of 21 fatal crashes in Wichita Falls in 2022.
2022 Year in Review: Beloved local establishments that closed
To say the past few years have been hard on local businesses would be an understatement.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue honors pets lost in 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue held a special event Thursday night to honor pets that passed away this year. A display made up of more than 50 candles was set up at their pupperosa. Each candle had the name of an individual pet. During the special ceremony, organizers read each name and then lit their candle.
Wichita County Clerk’s office to temporarily close
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Clerk’s Office will have a temporary closure to prepare for the transfer of the new county clerk. They will be closing at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and will be reopening to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 8 a.m.
Pit maneuver stops another fleeing vehicle
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies end a second chase with a pit maneuver hours after another high speed chase was brought to an end with spike strips and a pit maneuver on Monday night. The second chase began just after midnight Tuesday morning. A deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with defective […]
Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle crash
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Friday crash involving a motorcycle. Police said 21-year-old Austin Ford was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a drainage ditch. First responders were called to the crash near the intersection of Scott Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at around 7:30 a.m.
High school boys soccer - Dec. 29, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider defeated Princeton in boys soccer Thursday afternoon.
