WSFA
Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
WALA-TV FOX10
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
Robbery suspect leads police on early morning chase: Bay Minette Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police were led on a short vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect. Police said around 3 a.m., Tuesday morning, they attempted a traffic stop when the officer noticed the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for robbery in Robertsdale. […]
Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building
An Alabama woman was killed Friday morning after her car struck a school building, police said. Flomaton police said a 21-year-old Atmore woman, who they did not immediately identify, drove her car into the Flomaton High School building at approximately midnight on Friday. The school, located on Highway 31 did...
