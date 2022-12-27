ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed

It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence

With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Honors Pelé’s Legacy Following Death

Brazil soccer legend Pelé died at the age of 82 on Thursday. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death, per ESPN via the Associated Press. Pelé has undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the past month with multiple ailments. “All that we...
NESN

David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey

Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Robert Williams Isn’t Worried About Starting With Celtics

Robert Williams made his sixth appearance for the Boston Celtics this season on Thursday night. And the veteran big man remained unworried about when he might return to the starting lineup. While Williams has come off the bench while getting acclimated, the Celtics have also resettled. Their latest win against...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

LeBron James’ Comments Raise Questions About Tenure With Lakers

LeBron James has made one thing clear: He has no desire to waste his final great stretch playing meaningless basketball for a subpar Los Angeles Lakers team. But James is under contract through the 2024-25 season after signing a two-year extension this summer. Yet, with the Lakers having flirted with the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, James has put his future in Los Angeles in question.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Robert Williams Addresses Bench Role With Celtics Since Return

Last season, Robert Williams started in all 61 games played for the Boston Celtics. Now, recovering from knee surgery, the team has taken a cautious approach and the defensive anchor himself has no issue with it. Since Williams made his 2022-23 season debut on Dec. 16 against the Orlando Magic,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Caps Off Road Trip With 3-1 Win Vs. Devils

For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 3-1 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved to 28-4-3 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-11-2 on their campaign and notched their sixth-consecutive home loss. full box score here. ONE BIG...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
