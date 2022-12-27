Read full article on original website
Ex-Celtics Big Ejected, Appears To Be Knocked Out In Magic-Pistons Scuffle
Celtics fans may not remember too much about Moritz Wagner’s nine-game stint in Boston, but if they do it probably has something to do with his propensity for stirring the pot. It doesn’t seem as though things have changed during his tenure with the Orlando Magic. Wagner was...
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed
It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the LA Clippers. That has left assistant coach... The post Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence
With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Honors Pelé’s Legacy Following Death
Brazil soccer legend Pelé died at the age of 82 on Thursday. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death, per ESPN via the Associated Press. Pelé has undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the past month with multiple ailments. “All that we...
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Bruins legend Bobby Orr ‘throwing out’ first puck for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Instead of a first pitch at Fenway Park, there will be a first puck at the 2023 NFL Winter Classic next month -- and Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr will reportedly be the one to deliver it. According to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin, Orr will be “throwing out” the first puck...
‘That Look’ Becoming Secret Weapon For Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart
BOSTON — Entering the 2021-22 season there was a question as to whether Marcus Smart could be the Celtics’ primary ball handler on the first unit. One run to the NBA Finals and one of the franchise’s best starts ever later, and it’s become clear he can be.
D’Angelo Russell Called Out Zion Williamson After Timberwolves Loss
On Wednesday night, Zion Williamson was unstoppable. As a result, the New Orleans Pelicans escaped with a 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves which left D’Angelo Russell nonplussed by the physical play style of Williamson. The Pelicans star dropped a career-high 43 points while shooting 66.7% on 21 field...
Bruins Star Brad Marchand Tells Hilarious Story About His Baseball Experience
It’s a good thing everything worked out for Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand on the ice. That’s because for Marchand, a career on the diamond never seemed to be in the cards. With the Bruins set to play at the venerable Fenway Park when they take on...
LeBron James Passes Oscar Robertson By Setting A Unique NBA Record
With his 20th point of the night, James notched up 276 points on his birthday and crossed Robertson who had 275 points.
David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey
Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
Why Robert Williams Isn’t Worried About Starting With Celtics
Robert Williams made his sixth appearance for the Boston Celtics this season on Thursday night. And the veteran big man remained unworried about when he might return to the starting lineup. While Williams has come off the bench while getting acclimated, the Celtics have also resettled. Their latest win against...
NBA Teams Had To Wear White Home Jerseys Because Away Teams Did Not Have Laundry Facilities So They Wear Darker Jerseys To Hide Dirt And Other Stains
The reason that NBA teams have to wear white home jerseys is because away teams wore dark jerseys to hide stains on road trips since they couldn't do laundry.
LeBron James’ Comments Raise Questions About Tenure With Lakers
LeBron James has made one thing clear: He has no desire to waste his final great stretch playing meaningless basketball for a subpar Los Angeles Lakers team. But James is under contract through the 2024-25 season after signing a two-year extension this summer. Yet, with the Lakers having flirted with the bottom of the barrel in the Western Conference, James has put his future in Los Angeles in question.
Robert Williams Addresses Bench Role With Celtics Since Return
Last season, Robert Williams started in all 61 games played for the Boston Celtics. Now, recovering from knee surgery, the team has taken a cautious approach and the defensive anchor himself has no issue with it. Since Williams made his 2022-23 season debut on Dec. 16 against the Orlando Magic,...
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Caps Off Road Trip With 3-1 Win Vs. Devils
For the second time in three games, the Boston Bruins defeated the New Jersey Devils, 3-1 at Prudential Center on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved to 28-4-3 this season, while the Devils fell to 22-11-2 on their campaign and notched their sixth-consecutive home loss. full box score here. ONE BIG...
Reliving Bruins’ Three Winter Classic Games Ahead Of Penguins Matchup
The 2023 Winter Classic is fast approaching as the Bruins are preparing to play in the annual event for the fourth time. Boston will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at Fenway Park. It will be the second time the Winter Classic will be played at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.
Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Not Satisfied’ After Third Period Dominance
As they’ve done on many occasions this season, the Boston Bruins found a way to get back in the win column — defeating the Devils for the second time in three games. It didn’t come as easy as the 3-1 final score may seem, however. Boston and...
