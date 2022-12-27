Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Related
southjerseyobserver.com
Winslow Twp. Man Charged in Death of 75-Year Old Father
A Winslow Township man has been charged in the death of his 75-year-old father, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:13 a.m., Winslow Township Police Officers were dispatched to a home on Kresson Court for...
Vigil held for 78-year-old grandmother killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In our region Friday night, friends and family gathered to remember the life of Julia Mae Abraham. Red and black balloons flooded Fairmount Avenue in honor of the 78-year-old who was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday afternoon.She was hit while sitting in her vehicle at 37th Street and Fairmount Avenue.Police say the driver who hit her, ditched the stolen car they were driving and ran from the scene.She leaves behind children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all say she was the foundation of their family."She was the rock," Zakeysha Hall, the victim's granddaughter, said. "It's ridiculous. We expected her to die from old age, maybe even cancer, but for her to just die, for her to get murdered, it's ridiculous." Family and friends of Abraham are pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.If you have information, you're urged to contact Philadelphia police.
Number of police officer suicides rises in Philly while falling in departments across the country
Nationally, the number of police department suicides is down from the recent years of pandemic and civil unrest. However, in Philadelphia, the number grew in 2022. The Police Department is working on some mental health strategies for cops.
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Police release photo of ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have released a photo of a “person of interest” in the investigation of a woman’s body that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. The woman, identified as Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton,...
Philadelphia police investigate "suspicious death" in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Philadelphia's Overbrook section Thursday evening. A 62-year-old man was found dead around 5 p.m. in a home on the 900 block of Atwood Road, police say.Authorities say the man's wife found him unresponsive in the bedroom on the second floor. They also say that his head showed signs of trauma.Police have not recovered any weapons but say they have a person in custody. The identity of the person in custody is unknown at this time.
Police seek person of interest after woman found dead on Christmas in West Windsor
Police say her body was along the side of the road near an unoccupied car dealership in the area 3466 U.S. Route 1 North.
NY man charged in mother's death arrested in Philadelphia: officials
A New York man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of his mother at her New Jersey residence, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' Spying On College Students In North Philly, Cops Say
Be on the lookout for a man on the lookout, say Philadelphia police. The suspect was spotted peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex on the 1800 block of North 16th Street near Temple University on two occasions, said the department's Special Victims Unit — once on Dec. 1 and again on Dec. 18.
Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room
Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
VIDEO: 2 targets of gunfire escape unharmed; now Philadelphia Police seek suspects
Police are looking for three men who opened fire on a pair of men in a parked car the day after Christmas, and a fourth person who drove the car they escaped in.
fox29.com
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
fox29.com
Boy in the Box: Mass held for child identified in decades old Philadelphia cold case
A church service was held Wednesday for Joseph Augustus Zarelli, known nationally as 'The Boy in the Box.' Police in Philadelphia finally identified Zarelli as the victim of the decades old cold case using advanced technology.
Multi-vehicle crash injures Pa. police officer and 2 others
A multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood sent a Philadelphia police officer and two other people to the hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. The collision happened early Friday in the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where the crash involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
Bank Robbery Under Investigation In Middletown, NJ
December 28, 2022 MIDDLETOWN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–An investigation has been launched into a bank robbery from earlier this morning in Middletown…
Man killed in Paterson after being shot in the head, police say
A man was killed in a shooting in Paterson on Thursday night, according to authorities. The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the head, at around 9:45 p.m. on North Main and Arch streets. Police found the victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the...
Philadelphia has another record year of gun violence
PHILADELPHIA — When Taneesha Brodie’s eldest son turned 8, she moved her family out of North Philadelphia to Upper Darby, seeking a safer community away from the city’s gun violence.
West Philly hit-and-run involving stolen car leaves grandmother dead, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle left a 78-year-old grandmother dead in West Philadelphia's Mantua section on Wednesday, police say. Family identified the 78-year-old as Julia Mae Abraham. According to family members, the Abraham pulled over on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue because her sister wanted to buy a lottery ticket at the corner store. While the Abraham was waiting for her sister to come out, a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle plowed into the SUV.Abraham was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner and killed when police say the Jeep...
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 3