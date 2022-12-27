ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Sign ILB Tae Crowder from Giants Practice Squad

By The Giants Maven News Desk
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRQgu_0jvzXM7P00

Crowder will get a fresh start with a new team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed inside linebacker Tae Crowder off the Giants' practice squad and to their 53-man roster to replace injured linebacker Marcus Allen.

Crowder, the final pick in the 2020 NFL draft, began the season as one of the two starting inside linebackers on the team after finishing as the team's leader in tackles the year prior.

However, his playing time diminished as he struggled in the team's new system under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in which Crowder would end up leading the Giants defenders with 14 missed tackles and posting a career-worse 122.1 NFL coverage rating .

Crowder, one of four seventh-round draft picks by the Giants in 2020, was eventually replaced by Jaylon Smith in the lineup. He would take to social media to express his frustration with being reduced to strictly a special teams role.

After airing his grievances in public, he was made inactive for the team's Week 15 game against Washington before being waived on December 20 . He was signed to the Giants' practice squad after going unclaimed.

He finished his Giants career having played in 41 games with 31 starts and having recorded 232 tackles and nine tackles for a loss.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy