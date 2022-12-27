ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Brighton Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Alexis Mac Allister had a breakthrough campaign in the World Cup for Argentina, but he has been performing to a high level long before that for Brighton.

The Brighton midfielder is now the subject of a lot of interest from various clubs in the Premier League and even in Spain, and Chelsea are one of those clubs interested.

With the Blue's wanting two midfielders, Mac Allister could end up being chosen as one.

Chelsea are interested in Alexis Macallister.

According to Gaston Edul, Chelsea are interested in the signature of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, but are not alone.

Brighton are notoriously hard to deal with when it comes to selling players, but Chelsea seem to have a good relationship with the club. Whether that relationship remains after taking Graham Potter is unknown.

In terms of the other clubs interested in Mac Allister, Atletico Madrid have shown an interest. Arsenal have also put their name forward in the race for the Argentina midfielder.

Mac Allister has not said  a word about his future up until this point, and at this moment a January sale is unlikely. A summer sale is the much more likely outcome for his future.

Brighton are likely going to ask for around £50million for the midfielder, and they will be justified in doing that given his role at the World Cup.

Just interest for now on Chelsea's side, but they will need to be vigilant in the mean time of the other clubs interest.

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

