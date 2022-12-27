ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Compares LeBron James To Tom Brady

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has plenty experience with LeBron James when they worked for the same organization from 2010-14.

They teamed to win two championships in four straight appearances but Spoelstra is marveling at what James is doing this year in his 20th NBA season.

James, who is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, leads the Lakers against the Heat Wednesday in Miami. Spoelstra compared James to another aging professional athlete, Tom Brady, who has continued to dominate at an older age.

James is 37.

“It’s crazy,” Spoelstra said. “He’s redefining what’s possible with human performance. The way he looks, it looks like he’s the Tom Brady of the NBA, that he could just keep on going. His athleticism is still there. But if he ever only had to rely on his brain, he could play until he’s 50 and still be effective and move the needle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RiJdD_0jvzXJTE00

Miami, FL
