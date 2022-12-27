Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Compares LeBron James To Tom Brady

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has plenty experience with LeBron James when they worked for the same organization from 2010-14.

They teamed to win two championships in four straight appearances but Spoelstra is marveling at what James is doing this year in his 20th NBA season.

James, who is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, leads the Lakers against the Heat Wednesday in Miami. Spoelstra compared James to another aging professional athlete, Tom Brady, who has continued to dominate at an older age.

James is 37.

“It’s crazy,” Spoelstra said. “He’s redefining what’s possible with human performance. The way he looks, it looks like he’s the Tom Brady of the NBA, that he could just keep on going. His athleticism is still there. But if he ever only had to rely on his brain, he could play until he’s 50 and still be effective and move the needle.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Heat hoping to benefit from abundance of clutch games. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com