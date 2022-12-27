Read full article on original website
Related
WSAZ
Person struck and killed by vehicle
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was hit and killed late Friday night by a vehicle in East Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 31st Street. Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew...
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said a pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle. The incident happened about 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 31st Street in Huntington, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the vehicle remained at the scene, where the pedestrian...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
wchstv.com
One person taken to hospital after I-64 crash in Putnam County, dispatchers say
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a tractor trailer crash. The wreck occurred about 8 a.m. on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 43. Exit 44 is the U.S. 35/St. Albans exit. Dispatchers said a tractor...
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
WSAZ
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
WSAZ
Home leveled after fire; explosions reported at scene
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded Thursday afternoon to a house fire that leveled the home. Dispatchers said the call came in around 2 p.m. Thursday on County Road 128, just outside of Hanging Rock. Crews from Hamilton Township Fire Department were among crews there.
Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
WSAZ
Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges...
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
Hell Creek man charged in shooting
A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
Fire under control in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fire in Huntington is under control Wednesday morning. The Huntington Fire Department said that the fire broke out at around 8:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Crestmont Dr. They say that crews encountered a frozen fire hydrant, but they were able to get the fire under control. All occupants and firefighters […]
WSAZ
Crews fight house fire in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene Tuesday evening of a house fire in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The fire was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Union Ridge Road. Crews from Barboursville, Ohio River...
West Virginia man charged with arson after setting fire to apartment in Ravenswood
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after police say he set a home on fire in Ravenswood on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call about threats being made at a residence on the 600 block of Sand St. They spoke with a man, 62-year-old David Boggess, who said […]
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
WSAZ
Abandoned house catches fire for a third time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End....
Comments / 0