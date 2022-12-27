ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 4

Related
wtae.com

Westmoreland County DA deems fatal shooting of high speed chase suspect justified

The Westmoreland County District Attorney says the use of deadly force last month was justified. In early November, state police shot and killed 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor. Investigators say it all started in Cambria County with a domestic dispute. Police say, Pretlor led them on a high-speed chase through three counties that ended on Route 22 in Derry Township.
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Crime solvers offering award in Hopewell Fire Department Theft

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published 8:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Beaver County Chief Detective Andy Gall announced on Thursday afternoon that a monetary award is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible . The theft of over $30,000 worth of rescue equipment took place on Tuesday, December 20,2022 from Station 92 on Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township..
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
EMLENTON, PA
wtae.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall

A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtae.com

FBI: New Kensington bank robbed

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Sewickley Township man fought with troopers

A Sewickley Township man is behind bars after state police said he fought with troopers during his arrest Wednesday, fled into a nearby creek and vomited in the back of a patrol unit, according to court papers. Victor J. Ford, 38, is facing numerous charges including robbery, strangulation, aggravated assault...
SEWICKLEY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy