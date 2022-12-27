Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Westmoreland County DA deems fatal shooting of high speed chase suspect justified
The Westmoreland County District Attorney says the use of deadly force last month was justified. In early November, state police shot and killed 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor. Investigators say it all started in Cambria County with a domestic dispute. Police say, Pretlor led them on a high-speed chase through three counties that ended on Route 22 in Derry Township.
Westmoreland district attorney says use of force justified in November police shooting of man
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced the November shooting of a Johnstown man by state police was justified. Krysten Pretlor, 35, was shot and killed by state police on Nov. 3 after he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase after a domestic incident involving a weapon in Richland Township, Cambria County.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Crime solvers offering award in Hopewell Fire Department Theft
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published 8:55 A.M. (Hopewell Township, PA) Beaver County Chief Detective Andy Gall announced on Thursday afternoon that a monetary award is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible . The theft of over $30,000 worth of rescue equipment took place on Tuesday, December 20,2022 from Station 92 on Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township..
$1M bond set for Youngstown double homicide suspect
Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of a double homicide last week on the West Side.
explore venango
Police: Emlenton Man Throws Salt Shaker at Wife, Causes Heavy Bruising to Arm
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is facing assault charges for reportedly throwing a salt shaker at his wife causing heavy bruising to her arm. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Ralph I. Mong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Wednesday, December 28.
Police: Man admits to starting Westmoreland County motel fire
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man has been arrested and charged for setting fire to the Knights Inn motel in South Greensburg after police say he admitted to intentionally starting the blaze. Matthew James Nicholes, 47, was in court this morning, facing charges including arson. An officer was investigating...
New Kensington man accused of punching ER nurse at AHN Allegheny Valley faces felony charge
A man who was found walking outside without shoes Monday in New Kensington was accused by police of assaulting a nurse at AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital after he was brought there to be checked out. Raimiynd Hezekia Glover, 21, of the 600 block of George Street in New Kensington was...
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
wtae.com
Homewood shooting victim found on Pitt campus
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was found with a gunshot wound on the. University of Pittsburgh campus. University police responded to a report of a man in a car with a gunshot wound. The victim was found in the area of Fifth Avenue and University Place, next to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial lawn, at 11:50 p.m. Friday.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to customers in Southern Park Mall
A Youngstown man is accused of exposing himself to customers in the Southern Park Mall on Tuesday. According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 3:00 p.m. Police say mall security told them the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Matthew Wagner was trespassing due to his pants falling down continuously in front of customers.
wtae.com
FBI: New Kensington bank robbed
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington bank was robbed Friday evening, Westmoreland County dispatch and the FBI tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The robbery occurred at the First National Bank on Tarentum Bridge Road around 5 p.m. No word yet on who was involved in the robbery or how much money was stolen.
Police: Sewickley Township man fought with troopers
A Sewickley Township man is behind bars after state police said he fought with troopers during his arrest Wednesday, fled into a nearby creek and vomited in the back of a patrol unit, according to court papers. Victor J. Ford, 38, is facing numerous charges including robbery, strangulation, aggravated assault...
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
WFMJ.com
Hearing set for Florida man accused of driving semi over Columbiana traffic circle
Another hearing has been set for the Florida man accused of driving a semi over the Columbiana traffic circle striking several businesses. Twenty-four-year-old Christopher Reynolds appeared in Lisbon Court via Zoom on Thursday for his pretrial hearing. The incident took place in August of 2022, when Reynolds allegedly drove his...
Police looking for 18-year-old in connection with Duquesne homicide
Police have obtained an arrested warrant in connection with an October homicide. Allegheny County Police are looking for 18-year-old William McClain of Duquesne.
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
wtae.com
Woman killed after fire at Westmoreland County senior-living apartments identified
WEST NEWTON, Pa. — A 76-year-old woman has died after a fire erupted at an apartment building in West Newton Thursday evening, says Westmoreland County's coroner. The fire impacted the 11th floor of the Filbern Manor Sr. Citizen Hi-Rise at 410 Water St. The county coroner told us that his office was called to the scene.
wtae.com
Avis Car Rental suffers rash of fraudulent car rental contracts resulting in arrest of regional manager
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against Jackie Neubauer, of Monroeville, for creating fraudulent car rental contracts for people with fake names and IDs, according to a criminal complaint filed by Monroeville Police. Security investigators and police say Neubauer received cash and heroin in exchange for the...
butlerradio.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
State police investigating after woman shot in Beaver County
State police are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was shot in Beaver County Tuesday evening. The shooting took place at the Valley Terrace Apartments, 300 Superior Ave., in Aliquippa, around 6:30 p.m. According to a state police report, the woman was struck by an accidental discharge of a gun while...
Comments / 4