Pittsfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton: 2022 in Review

DALTON, Mass. —In 2022 the town of Dalton saw a mixture of progress with some long standing projects delayed. In 2022, the Town Hall renovation project was met with many obstacles causing delays and plan changes. A special town meeting in June 2021 approved a $500,000 renovation that would...
DALTON, MA
MassLive.com

State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Second Street Receives Grant from Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Program

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, has received a $75,000 grant from the Massachusetts Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program (CERP). The competitive grant program was developed to support communities that have historically faced disproportionate challenges to economic growth,...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Former Community Center Officially Sold

ADAMS, Mass. — The town has officially closed on the sale of 20 East Street, the former community center, to CMV Construction Services, which intends to convert the property into housing. Town Administrator Jay Green said the $25,000 sale closed earlier this month, with both parties agreeing on phase...
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Planners to Analyze Pontoosuc Lake Neighborhoods

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The planning board voted to request that Berkshire Regional Planning Commission conduct a non-conformity analysis of Pontoosuc Lake Neighborhoods. The analysis under the District Local Technical Assistance would map out the Lake community parcels to determine what the effect would be if they were resized to minimum, smaller lots.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Celebrates Kwanzaa, Reflects on Principles

PITTSFIELD, Mass.—Community leaders, residents, and scholars gathered at Tyler Street Lab to celebrate Kwanzaa Thursday evening. Throughout the night attendees danced, sang, and cheered throughout the ceremony and honored and celebrated the African diaspora’s seven principles including Umoja(Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Community Design Center Film Screening at Berkshire Athenaeum

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Community Design Center will host the debut film screening of the documentary "The Street Project" (2022) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The free 60-minute screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the library's auditorium. The film commemorates the formation of the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Approves Short-Term Rental Ordinance

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city has a short-term rental ordinance nearly three years after officials first embarked on the process. The ordinance was passed to a second reading on a vote of 7-2 during the City Council's last meeting of the year on Tuesday. It contains many of the restrictions first raised more than two years ago, but the language was streamlined and clarified over the past year.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against MGM Springfield reopened

Weeks after the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) dismissed a former MGM Springfield employee Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against the casino, citing a failure to provide sufficient evidence of discrimination, MCAD officials reversed their stance and reopened the case. In an order issued Wednesday, MCAD Investigating Commissioner Monserrate Rodríguez...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Year in Review 2022

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2022 was a year of social justice issues, large sums of federal funding, and changes within the city. Homelessness continued to be a strong presence in the community after it was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the community called for police accountability and mental health resources after a man in distress was shot and killed by police following a 911 call.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Hikes, Music, and Dances

The year is coming to an end so it is time to celebrate new beginnings with these Berkshire County events this weekend including hikes, music, and dances. Award-winning, Boston Based magician George Saterial will be performing at the Berkshire Museum this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. Watch as he...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

