Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
BCArc Promotes Vice President, Director
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Chris Melski has been named BCArc's Vice President of Residential Services. He will oversee the Director of Brain Injury Services and the Director of Residential Services, which encompasses 43 homes across Berkshire County and the Pioneer Valley. A licensed Construction Supervisor, he will continue to oversee...
Holyoke City Council seeks clairity on over $1 million anonymous gift to public schools
HOLYOKE — The City Council’s Finance Committee reviewed a $1.066 million anonymous donation to the Holyoke Public Schools. City officials revealed that the generous gift originated from an unknown corporate donor. The council requested a legal opinion from the city’s Law Department on how to accept the donation....
iBerkshires.com
Dalton: 2022 in Review
DALTON, Mass. —In 2022 the town of Dalton saw a mixture of progress with some long standing projects delayed. In 2022, the Town Hall renovation project was met with many obstacles causing delays and plan changes. A special town meeting in June 2021 approved a $500,000 renovation that would...
State announces program for low-income parents seeking to become teaching assistants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Department of Transitional Assistance announced a public-private partnership Thursday that would allow some recipients of its aid in the Springfield area to intern and eventually become teaching assistants. The department, which provides cash and food assistance to low-income residents, created the program after individuals with dependent...
iBerkshires.com
Second Street Receives Grant from Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, has received a $75,000 grant from the Massachusetts Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program (CERP). The competitive grant program was developed to support communities that have historically faced disproportionate challenges to economic growth,...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Former Community Center Officially Sold
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has officially closed on the sale of 20 East Street, the former community center, to CMV Construction Services, which intends to convert the property into housing. Town Administrator Jay Green said the $25,000 sale closed earlier this month, with both parties agreeing on phase...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Planners to Analyze Pontoosuc Lake Neighborhoods
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The planning board voted to request that Berkshire Regional Planning Commission conduct a non-conformity analysis of Pontoosuc Lake Neighborhoods. The analysis under the District Local Technical Assistance would map out the Lake community parcels to determine what the effect would be if they were resized to minimum, smaller lots.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Celebrates Kwanzaa, Reflects on Principles
PITTSFIELD, Mass.—Community leaders, residents, and scholars gathered at Tyler Street Lab to celebrate Kwanzaa Thursday evening. Throughout the night attendees danced, sang, and cheered throughout the ceremony and honored and celebrated the African diaspora’s seven principles including Umoja(Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
westernmassnews.com
Mayor Sarno announces 9th round of ARPA funds for Springfield neighborhoods
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the latest round of American Rescue Plan Funds being distributed to Springfield Wednesday morning. Mayor Sarno announced the 9th round of ARPA funding, focussing on community projects in greater Springfield. A bulk of the $2.27 million is being spent in the...
Holyoke Soldiers’ Home outbreak was ‘worst’ moment of COVID pandemic for Charlie Baker
The COVID-19 outbreak that ultimately claimed the lives of 84 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home represents the “biggest and worst” moment of the pandemic in Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said. Baker, in an interview with MassLive in his ceremonial State House office this week, solemnly reflected...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Design Center Film Screening at Berkshire Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Community Design Center will host the debut film screening of the documentary "The Street Project" (2022) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The free 60-minute screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the library's auditorium. The film commemorates the formation of the...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Approves Short-Term Rental Ordinance
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city has a short-term rental ordinance nearly three years after officials first embarked on the process. The ordinance was passed to a second reading on a vote of 7-2 during the City Council's last meeting of the year on Tuesday. It contains many of the restrictions first raised more than two years ago, but the language was streamlined and clarified over the past year.
Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against MGM Springfield reopened
Weeks after the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) dismissed a former MGM Springfield employee Chelan Brown’s discrimination complaint against the casino, citing a failure to provide sufficient evidence of discrimination, MCAD officials reversed their stance and reopened the case. In an order issued Wednesday, MCAD Investigating Commissioner Monserrate Rodríguez...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Year in Review 2022
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2022 was a year of social justice issues, large sums of federal funding, and changes within the city. Homelessness continued to be a strong presence in the community after it was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the community called for police accountability and mental health resources after a man in distress was shot and killed by police following a 911 call.
Former Federal Land Bank building in Springfield to be renovated into affordable housing
Developer First Resource Companies has purchased the former Federal Land Bank and intends to create 52 units of affordable housing on State Street in Springfield.
PVTA bus driver retires after 48 years of continuous service
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) is thanking one of the longest working drivers in the history of the company who has recently retired!
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Hikes, Music, and Dances
The year is coming to an end so it is time to celebrate new beginnings with these Berkshire County events this weekend including hikes, music, and dances. Award-winning, Boston Based magician George Saterial will be performing at the Berkshire Museum this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. Watch as he...
West Springfield Town Council mulls overriding veto to ban commercial traffic on Larone Avenue
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Town Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting whether to overturn the mayor’s veto and institute a ban on heavy commercial vehicles on Larone Avenue. “The ban is back before the council on Jan. 3,” said Council President Edward C. Sullivan. “If two-thirds of the...
The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires
Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
Comments / 3