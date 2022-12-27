Read full article on original website
WVNews
Robin Lynn Goldsmith
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robin Lynn Goldsmith, age 63, a resident of Clarksburg, WV, died…
Minutemen rout Panthers 76-39
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Minutemen made it two wins in two days at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic, bouncing back from a lackluster start to trounce Clay County 76-39. The Panthers and Minutemen battled through a close first quarter with Lewis County managing to eke out a small lead thanks to four Manny Robinson free throws and a Ben Putnam putback in the final minute of the quarter to move the score to 14-10 with one frame in the book.
Maids hang on to beat Southern Garrett 48-41
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lewis County Minutemaids overcame an off night and held off a talented Southern Garrett (Md.) team down the stretch to stay unbeaten on the year with a 48-41 victory to close out the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic on Friday night. The teams played...
Liberty holds on for crosstown win at Notre Dame
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a back-and-forth game between two crosstown opponents, it was Liberty that delivered down the stretch. The visiting Mountaineers defeated Notre Dame 55-49 on Thursday in a contest that featured nine made 3-pointers for each team, plenty of lead changes and a close finish. Liberty overcame Connor Sandreth’s game-high 24 points and held off the Irish’s late attempts to come back amid a lively atmosphere at Angelo Basile Court.
Buckhannon (West Virginia) to host Country Roads Fire Conference Jan. 13-15
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 firefighters have registered for the Country Roads Fire Conference, to be hosted Jan. 13-15 by the Buckhannon Fire Department at the Brushy Fork Event Center. Educational session topics will include the Ultimate House Fire, Searchable vs. Survivable, Aggressive Mind Set, and...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 12/28/22
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith highlights the defense WVU played over the holiday break and hopes to continue that as the Mountaineers host Top 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Coliseum. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVU mens basketball hits the road for the start of Big 12 action
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team dives into Big 12 competition with a two-game road swing – at Kansas State on Saturday (7 p.m. on ESPN+) and at Oklahoma State on Monday (7 p.m. on ESPNU). Such a short turnaround for a pair of road contests certainly isn’t...
Mistakes, fouls drag Liberty girls to third straight defeat
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Having six more field goals, six more assists and four fewer turnovers than Moorefield still wasn’t enough for Liberty girls basketball to get a win Friday. In a scrappy game where points were at a premium, the Mountaineers did what they couldn’t afford...
Bearcats' defense leads to win over Westside
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton used excellent defense for a 48-24 victory over Westside in girls basketball action of the Tournament Mixer on Friday afternoon at East Fairmont High School. The Bearcats (6-1) held the Renegades to 9-of-43 shooting from the floor and forced 16 turnovers to never...
Bees prees their way to easy win over Shady Spring
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont used a relentless full-court press against Shady Spring to get a 69-23 win in girls basketball action Friday afternoon at East Fairmont High School. The Bees’ (6-1) man-to-man and trapping half-court defenses forced the Tigers into 18 first-quarter turnovers, 27 turnovers in...
Juanita Mae Kesner
JANE LEW- Juanita Mae Kesner, 66, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Juanita was born in Troy, WV, on April 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Oley Workman and Nola Barker Workman.
Vanderbilt 93, SE Louisiana 55
SE LOUISIANA (6-8) Rowbury 7-11 4-6 18, Agnew 2-9 2-2 6, Anderson 5-11 0-2 10, Eastmond 1-5 0-0 2, McFarlane 1-3 0-0 2, Woodard 3-5 2-2 8, Strange 0-4 0-0 0, S.Pissis 1-7 0-0 3, M.Pissis 0-8 2-3 2, Caldwell 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 22-65 10-15 55.
McDonough's double-double leads Bulldogs past Lincoln
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County senior guard Abby McDonough didn’t consider her 11-point performance on Thursday a bad one. It simply wasn’t what she is capable of.
Stabbing under investigation in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — At approximately 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, assisted by the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department, responded to a 911 call at the Weston Manor Apartments in Lewis County.
Let it be resolved: Upshur County leaders, residents look forward to 2023
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — New Year’s has traditionally been about renewal; within our families, our communities and ourselves. The sinter solstice in late December marks the return of the sun to everyday life. The solstice is the longest night of the year, and every day after it will be longer and longer until the summer solstice. With a new year comes hope that the previous year’s hardships and challenges are over and we can start with a clean slate.
TERRA ALTA — A man and a woman were arrested Dec. 22 after deputies responded to a domestic complaint on Laurel Circle Road on Dec. 22. Catherine Lewis, 58, was charged with domestic battery, while Alvin T. Lewis, 68, was charged with assault on law enforcement officers.
Taylor County (West Virginia) Sheriff's Department arrests 3 after traffic stops
GRAFTON. W.Va. (WV News) — Three individuals were recently arrested in separate incidents involving traffic stops by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department. Sandra Anne Eze, 42, of Clarksburg, was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence with minor in the vehicle and reckless driving after she was stopped by law enforcement.
Sheriff's Department heavily damaged after pipe bursts
KINGWOOD — A burst pipe flooded the Preston County Sheriff’s Department with thousands of gallons of water over the holiday weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Crews from ServiceMaster were at the building Wednesday and Thursday, sucking up water and removing damaged and destroyed items, while county...
