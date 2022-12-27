Read full article on original website
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Dayton crews respond to house fire
DAYTON — Dayton fire crews worked to extinguish a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fernwood Avenue near North Main Street to reports of heavy smoke showing around 4:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene they found fire throughout the second story of the home, according...
Resident saved by ‘heroic’ stranger in Sidney house fire
On Dec. 27 at 4:48 p.m., Sidney firefighters were dispatched to the 200th block of S. Miami Avenue for a reported structure fire with a person trapped inside.
Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday
A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
Fire Damages Building in Downtown Lima
A building was damaged by fire in downtown Lima on Tuesday. According to information on the Lima Police Department’s Facebook page, the fire occurred at 57 Town Square. Hometown Stations reported the fire appears to be electric in nature, and that it was contained to the second floor. The...
Residents concerned about area intersection following fatal pedestrian crash
Dayton residents are concerned about the intersection of Wayne and Clover following the death of a woman struck by a vehicle in that area. Jennifer Johnson, 44, was hit and killed on Wayne Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday morning. The accident occured only a few blocks away from where she...
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton
DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
1 dead after shooting in Dayton; police investigating
DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday evening. Around 6:15 p.m., police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue, according to Montgomery County dispatch. In a 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers that a man...
Crews find fire in walls of Tipp City home on Christmas Day
Medics arrived first and quickly made sure the family had evacuated the home as well as helped rescue multiple cats the family cared for.
One person taken to area hospital following early morning crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital following an early morning crash on Wednesday. Around 8:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a pole on East Third and Keowee Street in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. We are working to learn the cause of the...
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
WATCH: Truck collides with car, UPS truck after chase
Officers found the building unharmed and began to chase the fleeing vehicle at low speeds on treacherous, snowy roads. The truck then picked up speed, driving more than 50 mph at which point the officers stopped the chase.
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation
GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth...
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
