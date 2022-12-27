Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Lakers Rumors: Front Office Ignoring LeBron James's Pleas For Roster Improvement?
The 14-20 Lakers are spiraling.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Popculture
Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend
Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
NBC Sports
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
“He could play all five positions on the court" - Rick Pitino described how lethal Jamal Mashburn was in college
Rick Pitino is one of many who described Jamal Mashburn as a once-in-a-generation talent.
Penny Hardaway says Ja Morant's shoe is 'history in the city'
Memphis Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said he loves that Grizzlies star Ja Morant received his own signature Nike shoe, and he might wear a pair of Morant’s sneakers on the sideline to represent.
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries
OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'
The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
NBC Sports
Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets
Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Boosie Badazz Dances Through State Farm Arena After Receiving DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey
Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
numberfire.com
Warriors' James Wiseman (ankle) questionable on Friday
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiseman is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face Portland on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 8.7 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wiseman's...
NBC Sports
Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father
The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
Gameday: Suns Visit Raptors in Battle of Struggling Teams
Both the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors are riding the struggle bus heading into their Friday night meeting.
