ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Ex-Basketball Player Al Smith Dies by Suicide After Shooting His Girlfriend

Content Warning: domestic violence, suicide. Al Smith, a former pro basketball player who spent five seasons in the American Basketball Association (ABA), died last Monday in Florida, According to the Journal Star. He was 75 years old. It was reported that Smith shot his live-in girlfriend at an apartment complex in Sarasota. Law enforcement arrived, and negotiators attempted to talk to Smith for several hours but could not make contact. Sarasota County officials forced entry and discovered Smith died by suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Smith's girlfriend was transported to a hospital for treatment.
PEORIA, IL
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Auriemma’s No. 8 Huskies again dealing with wave of injuries

OMAHA, Neb. — This season certainly hasn’t unfolded the way Geno Auriemma envisioned. His UConn Huskies weathered a run of injuries and illness to reach the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, and the core of that team was supposed to be back this year. Or so he...
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'

The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
numberfire.com

Warriors' James Wiseman (ankle) questionable on Friday

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wiseman is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face Portland on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 8.7 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wiseman's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father

The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy