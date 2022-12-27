ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game

Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
Gary Trent Jr. ties season-high for Raptors

Thus far, Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors (16-20) haven't been as successful this season as their 2021-22 campaign, in which they finished No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-34 record. But the team and its Duke basketball product are showing signs of improvement. RELATED: ...
Breakout Party for Vikings Rookie Is Happening

Remember the guy who stripped and scooped a fumble versus the New York Giants on Christmas Eve? He’ll be a starter for the Minnesota Vikings before you know it. He’s Brian Asamoah, a product of the Vikings 2022 NFL Draft class, plucked out of the 3rd Round by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Asamoah didn’t experience much defensive playing time out of the gate this season, but his coming-of-age snap count and performance indicate a positive trajectory for 2023 and beyond.
