Remember the guy who stripped and scooped a fumble versus the New York Giants on Christmas Eve? He’ll be a starter for the Minnesota Vikings before you know it. He’s Brian Asamoah, a product of the Vikings 2022 NFL Draft class, plucked out of the 3rd Round by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Asamoah didn’t experience much defensive playing time out of the gate this season, but his coming-of-age snap count and performance indicate a positive trajectory for 2023 and beyond.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO