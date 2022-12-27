Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Moved to IR
Marchessault (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per CapFriendly. Marchessault has already missed three games so he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, though his status for Saturday's matchup with Nashville is uncertain. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points on the year. Sheldon Rempal was promoted in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Practicing Friday
MacKinnon (upper body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey on Friday, Adrian Dater of 104.3 The Fan reports. MacKinnon has been out of action since Dec. 5 and this was the first time he has joined his teammates at practice since the injury. MacKinnon looked fast during practice and could be back in the lineup shortly. He has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Shifts to LTIR
Palat (groin) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly. This move doesn't affect Palat's return timeline -- it just allows the Devils a bit more flexibility with the salary cap. The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this week and is likely to return sometime in mid-January.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
CBS Sports
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes surge to No. 1 spot amid nine-game winning streak
After weeks of the Bruins sitting atop the NHL Power Rankings, we have a new No. 1 team. The Hurricanes are cooking, and they have proven themselves as a bona fide Stanley Cup threat. With a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, the Hurricanes have now won nine...
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets 20th for sixth straight season
Point scored a goal in regulation and in the shootout in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was his 20th of the season. He wired a low shot that deflected off Igor Shesterkin's blocker at 5:32 of the third period. Point is riding a three-game, four-goal streak and has 35 points in 34 games overall. He continues to sit third in team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (51) and Steven Stamkos (39). It's the sixth consecutive season that Point has hit the 20-goal mark.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Lands in virus protocols
Backstrom (hip) entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Although he began practicing in a full-contact jersey on Dec. 17, Backstrom's still on long-term injured reserve and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his season debut, so this latest development may not affect his timeline. Another update on the 35-year-old Swede should surface once he's activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' David Blough: Named as Week 17 starter
Blough will start Sunday's game in Atlanta with Colt McCoy bothered by concussion symptoms again, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Blough signed with the Cardinals less than three weeks ago and now gets the nod over Trace McSorley, who had three turnovers and only 4.8 yards per pass attempt in last week's loss to Tampa Bay. While not as mobile as McSorley, the 27-year-old Blough is likely at least somewhat more accurate as a passer, though he completed only 54 percent of his throws while going 0-5 as a starter for the Lions back in 2019. He didn't have much help in his Detroit days, and that could be the case again this Sunday with DeAndre Hopkins uncertain due to a late-week knee injury.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday
Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Rangers trade candidates: Bryan Reynolds, Max Kepler and more options for Texas to upgrade the outfield
The Texas Rangers continued their busy offseason on Tuesday night, striking a two-year deal with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi to further flesh out their rotation. The Rangers have now signed, re-signed, or traded for five veteran starters this winter: Eovaldi, Jacob deGrom, Martín Pérez, Andrew Heaney, and Jake Odorizzi. (Jon Gray, a free-agent addition last winter, remains in place.)
CBS Sports
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Leaves practice early
Hopkins left Friday's practice early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Hopkins wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, and this now creates some concern he could be added Friday. The good news is that Colt McCoy is back under center for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins just once on 10 targets in last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Handed probable tag
Green is listed as probable for Friday's game against Portland due to right foot soreness. Green has been nursing a foot injury over the last week or so, but he's been able to play through the issue and appears on track to do so again Friday. Expect confirmation on Green's availability from the Warriors closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Limited by knee issue
Brown was a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through session due to a knee injury. While top quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) were listed as non-participants, Brown at least was able to log some on-field reps as the team kicked off Week 17 prep. Brown has yet to miss a game this season and has seen at least 80 percent of the snaps in eight consecutive contests, so Philadelphia may be capping his workload in practice to keep him as healthy as possible ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Saints.
Comments / 0