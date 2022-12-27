ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening at Miami Worldcenter: Etta

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago

Looking toward the New Year, one of the projects we’re most curious to see completed is CIM Group ’s massive Miami Worldcenter . What Now reported last week on a new restaurant tenant signed to the project, Canadian chain Earls Kitchen + Bar . Some restaurant and retail locations in the development have opened already, including Sephora and Brasserie Laurel , the Cuban-inspired French brasserie from South Florida Chef and James Beard Nominee Michael Beltran ’s Ariete Hospitality Group .

Cigar bar El Vecino , another concept from Ariete Hospitality Group, will also open at Miami Worldcenter, along with Maple & Ash , from the minds of Chicago’s What If… Syndicate .

One more project from What If… Syndicate is headed to Miami Worldcenter: Etta , a restaurant “ centered around a woodfired hearth ,” which already has two locations in Chicago , plus one in Culver City, California , and another in Scottsdale, Arizona .

The dinner menu at Etta’s Bucktown location in Chicago opens with Starters like a Fire-Baked Focaccia with ricotta, honey, and truffle, or Rack Roasted Oysters with smoked tomato butter, lovage, and lemon. Pasta dishes include Bucatini Cacio e Pepe and Cappelletti en brood, with beef cheek, porcini, ricotta, and mushroom consommé. Wood-fired pizzas come in familiar varieties like Margherita and Pepperoni, along with more elaborate flavors like the Fire Pie ( sausage, giardiniera, chile de arbol ) and Coppa & Fig ( burrata, guajillo, arugula ).

The theme (you may have noticed) is a combination of the central wood-firing hearth and family-style shared dishes, including Wood-Fired Picnics, served with hearth bread, lettuce cups, cucumbers, yogurt sauce and “refreshingly spicy things.”

Etta will open on the eastern side of Miami Worldcenter’s Seventh Street promenade, occupying about 11,000 square feet, including both indoor and outdoor space, and two stories.

What Now was unable to reach What If…Syndicate Chef and Partner Danny Grant for an update on the opening timeline for the hospitality group’s two restaurants opening at Miami Worldcenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQmtu_0jvzVNME00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juGUx_0jvzVNME00
Photo: Official


