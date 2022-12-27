ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Micah Parsons: No MRI, But Cowboys LB on Injury List

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGO7V_0jvzVJpK00

“It’s football,'' the Cowboys' Micah Parsons says of his hand injury as the team preps for "Thursday Night Football'' at Tennessee. "It’s the reality of it. We play a physical sport. That’s all.''

FRISCO - Micah Parsons has a habit of dismissing injury concerns by saying, "It's just football,'' and the Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' is doing that again this week as he's wearing a bandage/wrap on his left hand while being listed as "limited'' in the Tuesday workout here at The Star .

“It’s football,'' Parsons said as the team preps for "Thursday Night Football'' at Tennessee. It’s the reality of it. We play a physical sport. That’s all.

"I’m good, though.”

Parsons declined to detail what happened to him, but maybe it came as a result of contact in Dallas' Christmas Eve win over the Eagles . ... though Micah did at one time on Saturday have a black wrap on the hand.

How do we know that?

We did spot Micah wearing the bandage on Tuesday ... He was also wearing a similar wrap on Sunday, Christmas Day, when he attended the Dallas Mavs' win over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers - and got to hang out with LeBron James afterwards .

Micah, 23, has experienced a spectacular All-Pro second season that will see him as a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But he's also getting beaten up ... though in this case he is downplaying the severity of the hand issue and noted that no MRI or X-ray was required.

Oh, and about those sack totals? Last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year has 13, but teams are most recently operating away from him while also having QBs get the ball released out of the pocket quickly.

Said Parsons: “It’s not as easy as everyone or I may look or other guys may look or make it seem. I promise you, sacking the quarterback’s not that easy, especially when they’re game-planning against it and they don’t want you to get going.”

“But if anybody wants to take my job and step in my shoes, you’re more than welcome,” he added.” I’ll hand it over and see how you do.”

No thanks, Micah. Cowboys Nation doesn't want your job. And as far as "handing'' anything is concerned ... they prefer the hand you have heals up in time for Thursday and the NFL playoffs.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

F ollow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field. Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told... The post Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts Trade Rumors? Cowboys Must Call Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have a stockpile of talent in the tight end room. But they do not employ a "freakish'' talent, which brings us to a rumor coming out of Atlanta Falcons camp ... Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts, who struggled in 2022 before a season-ending injury...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Rips Ezekiel Elliott Despite Cowboys Win

Bayless was not happy with what he saw from his Cowboys last night. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans out there. Ever since becoming an analyst on TV, Bayless has ridden for his Cowboys. Unfortunately, they haven’t given him too much to cheer about, especially when it comes to the postseason. Overall, they have done very little in the Dak Prescott era, and it remains to be seen if they ever will.
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy