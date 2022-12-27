Micah Parsons: No MRI, But Cowboys LB on Injury List

“It’s football,'' the Cowboys' Micah Parsons says of his hand injury as the team preps for "Thursday Night Football'' at Tennessee. "It’s the reality of it. We play a physical sport. That’s all.''

FRISCO - Micah Parsons has a habit of dismissing injury concerns by saying, "It's just football,'' and the Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' is doing that again this week as he's wearing a bandage/wrap on his left hand while being listed as "limited'' in the Tuesday workout here at The Star .

“It’s football,'' Parsons said as the team preps for "Thursday Night Football'' at Tennessee. It’s the reality of it. We play a physical sport. That’s all.

"I’m good, though.”

Parsons declined to detail what happened to him, but maybe it came as a result of contact in Dallas' Christmas Eve win over the Eagles . ... though Micah did at one time on Saturday have a black wrap on the hand.

How do we know that?

We did spot Micah wearing the bandage on Tuesday ... He was also wearing a similar wrap on Sunday, Christmas Day, when he attended the Dallas Mavs' win over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers - and got to hang out with LeBron James afterwards .

Micah, 23, has experienced a spectacular All-Pro second season that will see him as a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. But he's also getting beaten up ... though in this case he is downplaying the severity of the hand issue and noted that no MRI or X-ray was required.

Oh, and about those sack totals? Last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year has 13, but teams are most recently operating away from him while also having QBs get the ball released out of the pocket quickly.

Said Parsons: “It’s not as easy as everyone or I may look or other guys may look or make it seem. I promise you, sacking the quarterback’s not that easy, especially when they’re game-planning against it and they don’t want you to get going.”

“But if anybody wants to take my job and step in my shoes, you’re more than welcome,” he added.” I’ll hand it over and see how you do.”

No thanks, Micah. Cowboys Nation doesn't want your job. And as far as "handing'' anything is concerned ... they prefer the hand you have heals up in time for Thursday and the NFL playoffs.

