Pittsburgh, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team

Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season. Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported. Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman... The post Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

Zaidi: Giants immediately communicated concerns about Correa

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa's representative immediately when an issue arose with the shortstop's physical exam that led to the deal collapsing. Zaidi, San Francisco's president of baseball operations, spoke publicly Friday for the first time since the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WVNews

Chiefs to be without WR Hardman vs. Broncos after setback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman experienced a setback in practice this week and will not play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, leaving his status for the remainder of the season in question. Hardman has not played since Week 9 because...
KANSAS CITY, MO

