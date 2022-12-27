ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

What you need to know about Louisiana’s TikTok ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of lawmakers across the country, even on Capitol Hill. Concerns over national security have congressional members wanting to ban the app on government-issued devices. Now leaders in Louisiana are making similar moves on their own. With...
LOUISIANA STATE
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana librarian is asking a Baton Rouge district judge to allow her to return to work, her attorney told WAFB. Attorney Gregory Miller represents Rebecca Hamilton, the assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana. Miller said Hamilton has been sitting at home after being marched out of the office in late September but is still collecting a paycheck. He added someone in the agency cited claims of workplace misconduct against Hamilton as the reason they sent her home.
LOUISIANA STATE
Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.
LOUISIANA STATE
New Year’s Eve partiers urged not to drink and drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around this time of year, you’re likely seeing this message everywhere: ‘Drive sober or get pulled over.’. Drunk driving is always a concern on New Year’s Eve. Last year, the holiday saw a grim outcome. “We measured the 100 hours around the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials have called off the rescue mission for survivors of a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana. Just before 5 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29), the United States Coast Guard called off the search and rescue mission for those on board. Family members were told the oil rig company would start its recovery efforts Friday at first daylight.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search for the four missing passengers involved in an offshore helicopter crash in the gulf leaves a Louisiana family with questions tonight. The Matt family decided to speak out about aviation safety. The family fought hard to get “Jacobs Law” in place, requiring helicopter...
LOUISIANA STATE
Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022. The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Officials said the aid will come from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
La. officials encourage fireworks safety ahead of New Year’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is encouraging people to practice fireworks safety before New Year’s. Officials said they encourage people to enjoy public fireworks instead of setting off their own. However, if a resident does choose to detonate fireworks, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office released the below safety tips:
LOUISIANA STATE
Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. The beginning of October marks the start of the harvest season for sugarcane farmers. Coming off of days of back-to-back freezing temperatures, there were concerns about this year’s crop.
LOUISIANA STATE
Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
BATON ROUGE, LA
$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
SAINT AMANT, LA
ESPN: Citrus Bowl sports betting halted by NJ; Brees to blame?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - New Jersey gaming regulators have ordered a halt to sports betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue due to a violation of state regulations, according to a report by ESPN. ESPN’s David Purdum said regulators placed the blame on “an individual associated with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
