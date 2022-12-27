ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastover, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

119 Colony Apartment residents are given the green light to return home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 119, that is the number of residents that officials are saying can move back into their homes, at the Colony apartment complex in Columbia. Officials from Columbia fire and police, as well as Dominion Energy, have been at the Colony Apartments all day. Authorities have been going from one apartment to another in search of for gas leaks and other code violations.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says

LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Dog missing since June reunited with owners thanks to microchip

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A dog that has been missing since June has been reunited with its family. A German Shepherd was brought into Lexington County Animal Services after someone found it running in the road. Officials say they found out the dog had a microchip and because of that they were able to contact the dog’s owners.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC NAACP support Colony Apartment residents following heat and water crisis

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The president of the NAACP Columbia, SC branch released a statement addressing the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments in Richland County. As the President of the NAACP, Columbia SC Branch, and on behalf of the Executive Committee and membership, I want to address the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments here in Richland County, Columbia, SC. What we are seeing is the long-term effects of neglect by the owners of The Monroe Group and we call for them to answer the many calls made to them and be accountable for this unethical negligence. The blatant disregard for the people who live in this area is beyond unreasonable and we demand that The Monroe Group be responsive, and proactive and handle all the issues of this community. We understand that many other issues need to be addressed and we stand with the residents of the Colony Apartments to get all issues accounted for and handled. We commend the City of Columbia City Council, City Departments, BBC, the Booker Washington Heights Community Association, and other organizations for stepping in and going above and beyond to care for the residents and their immediate needs. They have given concerted humanitarian efforts to address the many immediate issues by providing food, housing, security, and transportation for the displaced residents of the Colony Apartments. We applaud this show of care, concern, and quick action because we are our brother’s keeper, and these acts are true signs of the love of God. We encourage the City of Columbia leadership and other leadership to continue to give the provisions needed. The Columbia SC Branch will also keep abreast and follow up with the trajectory of this troubling situation in addition to other issues affecting the underserved areas of Richland County, Columbia, SC. We will hold the Monroe Group responsible and accountable for the disruption of the lives of the residents of the Colony Apartments. We will hold others accountable that have any involvement in these situations. We want to encourage the residents of the Colony apartments to stay prayerful, have patience and be proactive in the fight to make their home a community venture of peace.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Pup-Shots December 29

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colony Apartment murder victim identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

'It's a Girl:' Riverbanks Zoo welcomes new baby Koala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens' staff welcomed a new addition to their Koala family after a park favorite recently gave birth to a joey. Zoo officials posted the news to Facebook on Wednesday, announcing that the koala joey had its first checkup and weigh-in. "It's a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Building Better Communities delivering meals to displaced residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia charity Building Better Communities is attempting to feed an estimated 500 people who were displaced from their homes. BBC founder Perry Bradley took WIS on a ride along as his team of volunteers delivered food to the residents of Colony Apartments, who were evacuated due to the conditions at the complex.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy