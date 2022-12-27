Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wach.com
119 Colony Apartment residents are given the green light to return home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 119, that is the number of residents that officials are saying can move back into their homes, at the Colony apartment complex in Columbia. Officials from Columbia fire and police, as well as Dominion Energy, have been at the Colony Apartments all day. Authorities have been going from one apartment to another in search of for gas leaks and other code violations.
WIS-TV
Forty percent of Colony Apartments units given the all-clear by Columbia officials
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forty percent of people living at Colony Apartments will be able to return to their homes on Friday night. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said 119 of the nearly 300 units had been cleared as of 6 p.m. Friday evening. They had been under a...
170 children in Orangeburg gifted with bikes for the holidays
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-based non profit Men of Hope is making sure no child feels left behind this holiday season. In its second annual bike distribution, the organization gave away 170 bikes to children throughout the county. “I’m allowing the children to see that we are there for them...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says
LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
wach.com
Dog missing since June reunited with owners thanks to microchip
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A dog that has been missing since June has been reunited with its family. A German Shepherd was brought into Lexington County Animal Services after someone found it running in the road. Officials say they found out the dog had a microchip and because of that they were able to contact the dog’s owners.
wach.com
SC NAACP support Colony Apartment residents following heat and water crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The president of the NAACP Columbia, SC branch released a statement addressing the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments in Richland County. As the President of the NAACP, Columbia SC Branch, and on behalf of the Executive Committee and membership, I want to address the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments here in Richland County, Columbia, SC. What we are seeing is the long-term effects of neglect by the owners of The Monroe Group and we call for them to answer the many calls made to them and be accountable for this unethical negligence. The blatant disregard for the people who live in this area is beyond unreasonable and we demand that The Monroe Group be responsive, and proactive and handle all the issues of this community. We understand that many other issues need to be addressed and we stand with the residents of the Colony Apartments to get all issues accounted for and handled. We commend the City of Columbia City Council, City Departments, BBC, the Booker Washington Heights Community Association, and other organizations for stepping in and going above and beyond to care for the residents and their immediate needs. They have given concerted humanitarian efforts to address the many immediate issues by providing food, housing, security, and transportation for the displaced residents of the Colony Apartments. We applaud this show of care, concern, and quick action because we are our brother’s keeper, and these acts are true signs of the love of God. We encourage the City of Columbia leadership and other leadership to continue to give the provisions needed. The Columbia SC Branch will also keep abreast and follow up with the trajectory of this troubling situation in addition to other issues affecting the underserved areas of Richland County, Columbia, SC. We will hold the Monroe Group responsible and accountable for the disruption of the lives of the residents of the Colony Apartments. We will hold others accountable that have any involvement in these situations. We want to encourage the residents of the Colony apartments to stay prayerful, have patience and be proactive in the fight to make their home a community venture of peace.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
WIS-TV
Officials working on bringing people home
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Pup-Shots December 29
Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia officials continue inspections at Colony Apartments, tenants fed up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone living at the Colony Apartments in Columbia remains under an evacuation order after a string of issues were reported earlier this week. Colony Apartments, which offers subsidized housing under Section 8 vouchers, is located on West Beltline Boulevard in North Columbia. While investigating a murder...
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
Hope for the missing: Richland County Coroner's Office to host event for families of missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you have a friend or family member who has been reported missing and has not yet been found? Would you be willing to use a sample of your DNA in searching for missing individuals?. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, along with Richland County Coroner's Office,...
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
wach.com
'It's a Girl:' Riverbanks Zoo welcomes new baby Koala
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens' staff welcomed a new addition to their Koala family after a park favorite recently gave birth to a joey. Zoo officials posted the news to Facebook on Wednesday, announcing that the koala joey had its first checkup and weigh-in. "It's a...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
WIS-TV
Building Better Communities delivering meals to displaced residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia charity Building Better Communities is attempting to feed an estimated 500 people who were displaced from their homes. BBC founder Perry Bradley took WIS on a ride along as his team of volunteers delivered food to the residents of Colony Apartments, who were evacuated due to the conditions at the complex.
