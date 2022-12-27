ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

CBS Miami

Southwest cancels more flights at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports

MIAMI - Cancelations and long lines are causing flight frustrations for travelers at South Florida's airports. As of 11 a.m., 29 flights had been canceled and 77 delayed at Miami International Airport, according to FlightAware. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 65 flights were delayed and 83 flights were canceled.At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Jacinda Cason said her sister is stranded in Denver because of the problems Southwest Airlines is experiencing "We just chanced it and got to the airport about 4-5 hours ahead of time. And we were able to fly out. But my sister tried to fly out behind us and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades

MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

PBIA experiencing heavy delays due to holiday travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Those traveling back home for the holidays are likely dealing with delays, especially if they are taking to the skies. The FAA said departures to Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday are delayed an average of 63 minutes due to airport volume. Early...
PALM BEACH, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
miamisprings.com

Fatal Flight: Eastern Airlines Flight 401 – 50 Years Later

This week, there will be a special commemoration of the new monument on Curtiss Parkway in memory of the 101 souls lost fifty years ago on Eastern Airlines Flight 401. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1pm on Curtiss Parkway, near the Miami Springs Golf Course.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no one on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development

Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
MIAMI, FL
bungalower

Touring drag show attracts protest at Plaza Live

A touring drag show, “A Drag Queen Christmas” that made a stop tonight at The Plaza Live in the Milk District attracted quite a crowd, inside and outside, after it sparked backlash from state officials and a written warning. The holiday-themed tour features performers from the hit reality...
ORLANDO, FL
secretmiami.com

Tickets To This Pirate-Themed Cocktail Experience In Fort Lauderdale Are Now On Sale

An incredibly entertaining Pirates and Rum Experience is coming to Fort Lauderdale, and tickets are now on sale. Prepare for a night packed with real-life tales and legends of the Pirates of the South Seas and, of course, plenty of rum! Tickets include four specialty rum-based cocktails that will complement each story during this spirited show on February 2 and February 4 at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Dirty Dozen 2022: Miami's 12 Least Wanted

We'll soon bid farewell to 2022, a bitter shambles of a year during which we inched further away from civilized discourse and into a world where former presidents dine with Nazi-sympathizing rappers, tech icons call for the arrest of our nation's top public health advisor, and star actors slap the smile off comedians onstage and are rewarded with a standing ovation.
MIAMI, FL

