Lehigh Acres, FL

Former Lehigh football coach set to join Coach Prime at Colorado

By Derek Kopp
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fw9kl_0jvzUdON00

Southwest Florida legend Deion Sanders continues to shake up the college football world. Yesterday it was announced he is bringing a piece of home with him to Colorado.

Former Lehigh Lightning head football coach James Chaney has agreed to join Coach Prime in Boulder, establishing a new 239 pipeline to the Rocky Mountains.

As the North Fort Myers alum and NFL Hall of Famer took the stage as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado earlier this month, his longtime friend had no doubt success was on the way.

“You know, everybody who kind of was close to him and knew him personally, you know they knew what time it was,” New Director of Player Development at Colorado Football James Chaney said.

Chaney and Prime Time have known each other most of their lives.

“You know, we played for the same Pop Warner organization, the Rebels and you know, we ended up playing at the same high school together,” Chaney said.

Sanders is a few years older than Chaney, but he was always a big influence on Chaney’s life.

The connection they built in Southwest Florida extended to Florida State. They both played for the legend Bobby Bowden.

Even as Sanders began his ascent to major college football over the past few years at Jackson State, he always found the time to reach out to his old friend.

“You know he had some kind words for me during our ESPN games and you know he would always call and check on me from time to time,” Chaney said.

It was a bond that led to an initial job offer a few years ago while Coach Prime was in Jackson, Mississippi.

At the time however, Chaney wasn’t ready to accept a job in college football. That decision was made because of the talented roster he had for the Lightning, which included Alabama signee and one of the best players in the country, Richard Young.

But as he watched Coach Prime knock his introduction press conference out of the park, he knew this time around everything was lined up.

“He came back around when he got the Colorado job and he was like, man are you ready yet? And I said I’m ready, let’s go,” Chaney said.

Chaney resigned as head football coach at Lehigh on December 15 and will be the new director of player development at Colorado.

In this position, Chaney will keep his players on track. He will counsel the players about life after football, how to survive the grind of college football, interacting with the community and things that he has been used to doing as a high school coach.

“It is all based off of love and trying to help kids and parents,” Chaney said.

While he might be leaving the 239, that doesn’t signal the end of his impact on the area as he believes he can give players a platform they’ve never had before.

It doesn’t matter to him if he is now going to be a mile high. He’ll always be Southwest Florida first.

“I can spread the word more about the 239 and make sure that you know the whole country knows about what is going on in our area. I am very proud of our area,” Chaney said.

Chaney will start his new role with the University of Colorado in January.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
