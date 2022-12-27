Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Pothole patrol: How the city of Omaha is preparing to fix, fill crumbling roads
OMAHA, Neb. — The seasons are changing at the city of Omaha's public works department—from the holidays to potholes. Three factors started driving new potholes into the ground after the winter storm last weekend: moisture, warmth, and freezing temperatures. "We've got all the ingredients right now to make...
WOWT
Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680. According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street. Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road. A short time later the...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
1011now.com
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
WOWT
Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded. According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella. The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at...
WOWT
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 16 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Boil order continues for Carson, Iowa
Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the New Year. Heartland Family Services helping last few families to find permanent housing. Heartland Family Services says it only has a few tenants left to assist in finding permanent housing. Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas. Updated: 5 hours...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
WOWT
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
WOWT
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
WOWT
Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
WOWT
What you need to know before ringing in the New Year with fireworks in the Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shooting off fireworks for your New Year’s Eve celebration is allowed in and around the Omaha metro, but you must do it during a certain timeframe. “We set out this time from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day for people to be able to partake in that. So, we just ask people to respectful,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.
WOWT
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy morning, mild Saturday afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies this morning with some patchy fog as well. A few sprinkles are possible across southern Iowa early this morning, but most of the region will be dry the rest of the day. We will see some sunshine, but expected more clouds than sun for your Saturday. A south breeze along with that bit of sunshine should be enough to warm temperatures into the middle or upper 40s this afternoon, well above average for the end of the year.
WOWT
Legacy Crossing residents continue moving out as many still await new housing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Moving trucks were spotted in the empty parking lots of the Legacy Crossing Apartments on Friday. 6 News spoke with a resident working to move out his family’s belongings before the weekend. One of the people we found moving things out was Robert Khan. Khan,...
