Omaha, NE

WOWT

Gravel truck overturns on I-680 in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were busy getting a gravel truck turned upright after it overturned on I-680. According to Omaha Police, the gravel truck overturned Friday morning on I-680 northbound, just north of Dodge Street. Multiple lanes were closed as gravel littered the road.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraskans suffered $2 billion in property loss from storms in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After multiple storms with large hail and high winds in 2022, the property damage inflicted on Nebraskans was significantly higher than in previous years. One insurance company, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, reported $500 million in insured property loss. In total, the major storms cost Nebraskans...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Alfalfa sprout recall expanded amid Salmonella concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An alfalfa sprout recall affecting several states has been expanded. According to the Douglas County Health Department, the Nebraska-based grower of alfalfa sprouts is expanding its recall after potential contamination with Salmonella. The voluntary recall of raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises based in Fremont at...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge to close for managed deer hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular hunting spot north of Omaha will be closed next weekend for a managed deer hunt. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will have an antlerless deer hunt the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8. During this time, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed beyond the visitor center to ensure the safety of everyone involved. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those hours extend to Sunday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Boil order continues for Carson, Iowa

Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the New Year. Heartland Family Services helping last few families to find permanent housing. Heartland Family Services says it only has a few tenants left to assist in finding permanent housing.
CARSON, IA
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southwest flights finally touch down at Eppley

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a nightmare before Christmas for many. But now that some Southwest flights are taking off and landing in Omaha, at least one family can wake up. “We’re just glad to be here,” said Dan Hall of Salt Lake City. Hall, Stephanie Kent, and their two sons started their travels to Omaha five days ago, on Christmas Eve.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

What you need to know before ringing in the New Year with fireworks in the Omaha-metro

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shooting off fireworks for your New Year’s Eve celebration is allowed in and around the Omaha metro, but you must do it during a certain timeframe. “We set out this time from 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day for people to be able to partake in that. So, we just ask people to respectful,” said Lt. Neal Bonacci with the Omaha Police Department.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
PAPILLION, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy morning, mild Saturday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies this morning with some patchy fog as well. A few sprinkles are possible across southern Iowa early this morning, but most of the region will be dry the rest of the day. We will see some sunshine, but expected more clouds than sun for your Saturday. A south breeze along with that bit of sunshine should be enough to warm temperatures into the middle or upper 40s this afternoon, well above average for the end of the year.
OMAHA, NE

