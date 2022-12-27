ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Houston Chronicle

Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming

Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas

Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin

MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
MOSCOW, ID
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 13 dining features from Georgetown

Brix and Ale launched a new fall 2022 menu. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 13 restaurants in the Georgetown area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year. January: Juan & Lupe’s Kitchen: Family-run restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Carscoops

Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave

Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
TEXAS STATE

