fox7austin.com
Warm start to 2023 for Central Texas
There's slight rain chances come Monday, but it will be a warm start to 2023. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has more.
Houston Chronicle
Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming
Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
fox7austin.com
Austin Bat Refuge working to save hundreds affected by arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of bats froze and fell from Central Texas bridges during the recent arctic blast and the Austin Bat Refuge is working to save them. It's careful work, but with each syringe, Dianne Odegard brings a bat back to life. "It’s an electrolyte solution that rehydrates them...
fox7austin.com
The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes. "We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
Roommates return from holiday trips to find apartment destroyed by water line break
Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.
Deaf Austin teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas
Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Watch: Texas car wash freezes solid during cold blast
The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.
fox7austin.com
Idaho murder victim planned to move to Austin
MOSCOW, Idaho - One of the four victims in the University of Idaho murders had planned to move to Austin. According to a New York Times article, Kaylee Goncalves had a marketing job lined up and planned to move to Austin after graduation with her close friends. A Facebook post...
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
2022 roundup: 13 dining features from Georgetown
Brix and Ale launched a new fall 2022 menu. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 13 restaurants in the Georgetown area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year. January: Juan & Lupe’s Kitchen: Family-run restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare.
Carscoops
Texas Car Wash Freezes In Cold Weather, Looks Like Icy, Arctic Cave
Texas is known for its warm weather, but as the Great Texas Freeze showed us last year, the Lone Star state can get pretty chilly. That was the case last weekend when Matthew Guthrie visited a H-E-B store on Christmas Eve and found its automatic car wash had turned into a frozen mess.
Top Austin Bar Owner To Open New Project
Given that the filing estimates a mid-February completion date, readers and partners can anticipate that the establishment could be running as early as Spring 2023.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
