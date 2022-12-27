Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Alva resident in stable condition following accident
DEER CREEK — An Alva resident was admitted to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell today following a non-injury accident that occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Oklahoma 11 west of County Road 1040, west of Deer Creek in Grant County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Gladys L. Williams, 56,...
kaynewscow.com
Convicted cop killer sentenced in Kay County District Court to prison on firearm charge
NEWKIRK — Convicted cop killer Christopher Shaun Wheeler, 43, Ponca City, is now convicted of a felony count of possession of a firearm during probation and sentence to prison. Wheeler was arrested by Ponca City police on June 10 at J.W. Cobbs after receiving a report of a male...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Dec. 25-29
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 5:57 a.m. police arrested Larena Others in the 2500 block of Eagle. At 2:42 a.m. police responded to the Ashley Inn for a report of a disturbance. Charles Arkeketa was arrested for public intoxication. At 4:59 a.m. police responded to...
Stillwater Police Arrest 6 In Traffic Stop
A simple traffic stop leads to the arrest of 6 people on drug complaints, according to Stillwater Police. Police said they pulled the car over for an equipment violation, before finding fentanyl in the car. Two people face trafficking complaints, and the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
pdjnews.com
One injured in Kay County collision
One was injured in an injury collision occurring on Monday, Dec. 26 at approximately 8:17 a.m. on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately 2 miles south of Newkirk, OK, in Kay County. A 2022 Toyota Tundra driven by Diana M. Pankratz female, age 70, of Newkirk, OK was traveling southbound on US-77, lost control, departed the roadway to the right, and struck a utility pole and fence. …
kaynewscow.com
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police. Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
Sedgwick County Zoo reveals baby chimp’s cause of death
The Sedgwick County Zoo revealed on Wednesday that Kucheza, the baby chimpanzee born at the zoo earlier this year that caught the hearts of millions, cause of death was head trauma.
Arkansas City police arrest 3 on suspicion of theft, drug charges
Arkansas City police have arrested three people on suspicion of shoplifting and drug distribution.
2 arrested after armed robbery at Oklahoma bar
Court documents filed in Garfield County last week reveal new details about an armed robbery at an Enid bar earlier this month.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
KOCO
Six arrested after early morning traffic stop in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested six people after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Stillwater. Shortly before 2:40 a.m., an officer stopped an SUV for an equipment violation. Police said seven people were in the vehicle, including a person in the rear hatch area. According to a news...
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Dec. 23-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 5:51 a.m. KSO was notified of an attended death in the 1500 block of Princeton. At 11:40 a.m. a deputy arrested Gloria Sharp on warrants. At 4:13 p.m. KSO was advised that the tornado sirens had been...
Ponca City News
Community mourns the loss of radio personality Sean Anderson
Body Team Radio personality Sean Anderson passed away in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 24. Anderson was an employee of Team Radio for over 25 years. The following was a statement released by Team Radio on the passing of Anderson: “Sean Anderson’s passing has left us in shock and disbelief. He was such a wonderful person and friend first, then such a valued employee and co-worker who was the ultimate team player. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children and grand children that he loved so very much. ”
Journal Tribune
Newkirk native Rance Howard's influence: From Kay County to 'Star Wars' and 'Jurassic World'
Editor’s Note: This is the first installment in The Journal-Tribune’s series “Famous and Forgotten: The Untold Stories of Entertainers from Northern Oklahoma.” The series highlights entertainers of the past who had connections to the region. Try to imagine an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show” without...
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
okcfox.com
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 13-18
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 13-18. Christopher Michael Abbott, 38, Ponca City, felon in possession of a firearm. Jalen Allen, 21, Ponca City, weapons and drug charges. Dora Alvarado, 49, drug trafficking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, sanctions.
KOKI FOX 23
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
KOCO
Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford transfers to OU
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State football defensive end Trace Ford announced that he is transferring to the Cowboys' in-state rival in Norman. Ford, who played his high school ball at Edmond Santa Fe, will play for the Oklahoma Sooners this upcoming season and has two more years of eligibility.
