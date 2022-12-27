ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Spencer police release details on manhunt, second arrest of pursuit suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Spencer Police Department released new details Friday on the manhunt for a suspect who escaped police custody after being involved in a pursuit. A suspect was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase through Spencer. He was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital in Midtown Oklahoma City, where he escaped while paperwork was being done.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
SHAWNEE, OK
1600kush.com

Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
YUKON, OK

