Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
News On 6
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
‘They were in bad shape’: Double shooting aftermath unfolds in Braum’s parking lot
A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.
KOCO
Spencer police release details on manhunt, second arrest of pursuit suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Spencer Police Department released new details Friday on the manhunt for a suspect who escaped police custody after being involved in a pursuit. A suspect was arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase through Spencer. He was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital in Midtown Oklahoma City, where he escaped while paperwork was being done.
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
Police: Two injured in metro shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured at least two people near Spencer.
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOCO
Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
okcfox.com
Shawnee Police Department conduct campaign in effort to reduce car crashes
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Shawnee Police Department (SPD), Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) teamed together on Dec. 20 to conduct a Crash Reduction Enforcement Campaign. The focus area of this campaign was between Harrison and Kickapoo and between Mall Drive and MacArthur.
Spencer Police detain suspect after multiple arrests in one day
A Spencer man is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being arrested multiple times on Thursday.
1600kush.com
Coyle man accused of holding gun to girlfriend’s head
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Coyle man accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head in his camper on West Highway 33 has been released from the Payne County Jail on $40,000 bail with an order to have no contact with the woman, who alleged he said he would kill her.
OCPD: Two-year-old overdoses on opioids, mother arrested for interfering with treatment
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a two-year-old overdosing on opioids. It happened on Christmas morning, with officers arresting the child's mother after she tried to stop paramedics from administering Narcan to the child.
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater
When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
okcfox.com
Woman wanted for 'cash back' theft in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The Yukon Police Department is asking the public's help with the identification of a suspect responsible for a theft. Officials say the woman in the photo stole cash from a kiosk after a victim selected "cash back" and forgot to grab it. If you have information, contact...
Arts Council Oklahoma City shows suspect vehicle after vandals damage, steal murals outside city hall
Arts Council Oklahoma City says surveillance photos show a vehicle drive away with one of the murals for the city's “Opening Night” New Year’s Eve celebration sitting on its roof.
Comments / 3