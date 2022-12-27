Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KOCO
Residents to voice opinions on bringing curbside recycling program to Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Could the city of Moore start curbside recycling?. Some Moore residents hope so and will get to voice that at Tuesday's city council meeting. Moore currently requires recycling to be taken to a specific facility. But with these discussions, the hope is for an easier way to recycle.
News On 6
Dog Sealed Inside Wooden Box Rescued As OKC Animal Welfare Seeks Abuser
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking for whoever stuffed a pit bull mix into a dog house, sealed the entrance with a wooden board and screws, then dumped the trapped dog. On Thursday, someone discovered the dog house in a grassy area at Southwest 5th Street and South May Avenue near the Oklahoma River.
news9.com
Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community
An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
KOCO
Passenger goes through great lengths to see daughter for Christmas amid travel issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a week of worry, Howard Laing went to great lengths to be with his daughter on Christmas Day. Now, after almost a week of exhausting travel and worry, he's on the next flight home. "Everything's a green light," Laing said. A green light and...
marlowreview.com
Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
News On 6
Family Turning Old Moore Restaurant Into Child Care Center
A local family is turning an old restaurant into a child care center during a time when such facilities are in short supply across Oklahoma. Kaylene Hilton and her daughter, Crashonda Smith, currently run a licensed childcare at home that can accommodate up to 12 children. They are now renovating...
Photos: Cats, horses up for adoption in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.
KOCO
Residents of Oklahoma town continue dealing with water lines broken during cold snap
LUTHER, Okla. — Cities and towns across Oklahoma are trying to fix pipes and water lines after last week's cold snap. In Luther, staff members are doing their best to fix everything they can. But some residents are still dealing with broken pipes. Luther resident Juan Hester showed KOCO...
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
Stitt to feature Oklahomans at upcoming inaugural ball events
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said his campaign had a lot of options to choose from when it comes to musical acts performing at his three upcoming inaugural balls next week, but in the end, they are using the event to highlight rising local artists. At the...
KOCO
Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
KOCO
16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
KOCO
Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision
MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
Police searching for escaped suspect in OKC
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly escaped custody following a car chase on Thursday.
