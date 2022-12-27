ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennessey, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community

An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
EDMOND, OK
marlowreview.com

Ranchers from Stephens County donate beef to Ronald McDonald House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - County Line Beef donated more than 40 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Oklahoma City in mid-December. Owners of County Line Beef, Alex and Stephen Morcom delivered the beef. County Line Beef, located near Central High, is a member of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Family Turning Old Moore Restaurant Into Child Care Center

A local family is turning an old restaurant into a child care center during a time when such facilities are in short supply across Oklahoma. Kaylene Hilton and her daughter, Crashonda Smith, currently run a licensed childcare at home that can accommodate up to 12 children. They are now renovating...
MOORE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma travelers reconsider flying Southwest, checking bags

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bags at Will Rogers World Airport were still waiting to be picked up Thursday as Southwest cancels thousands of flights across the nation. The disruptions and cancellations caused travelers to reconsider checking their bags, as well as flying with the airline. Ron Homesly said he booked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

16-year-old girl hailed a hero after helping save family during OKC house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 16-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero after saving her family from a house fire Tuesday night in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities took two people to a hospital after a fire sparked around 9:50 p.m. at a home near Northwest 82nd Street and Springbrook Drive. Morgan Self told KOCO 5 that her mother is still in the burn unit, and her father is out and doing better.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse

Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Owner of Moore pig on the loose now faces difficult decision

MOORE, Okla. — After Moore police officers release body camera video of a pig on the loose, the animal's owner said she's now facing a difficult decision. Video showed several officers and animal control trying to capture the pig near the intersection of Broadway and Kelly. Larry, the 8-year-old...
MOORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy