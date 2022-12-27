ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington Hosts 12th Annual Ball Drop for New Year’s Eve

By Joseph Boulter
 3 days ago
Ludington is hosting their 12th annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop downtown.

The event takes around six months to plan and come together, and the lakeshore town says they’re ready to party.

The New Year’s Ball Drop typically draws up to 10,000 people. They fill the streets of downtown Ludington to welcome a new year.

There will be pre-parties at local restaurants and at the library before the main festivities begin.

“Here in Legacy Plaza. We’ll have adult beverages. It’s free and open to everybody. So and lots of live music. And then right at midnight, the ball drops in the center of downtown LUDINGTON And a big fireworks display,” Brandy Miller, executive director for the Ludington Area Convention & Vistors Bureau, said.

The Ludington celebration will start at 9 p.m. on Saturday followed by the ball drop at midnight.

