Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail Police seeking to identify witness in disturbance at Timber Falls Court

Vail Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 at the Timber Falls Court apartment complex in East Vail. Officers say what started as a verbal altercation escalated to criminal harassment and threats. Vail Police are attempting to identify an individual who may have been a witness to the incident.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Pitkin Sheriff investigating Christmas morning grab-and-run theft from mail kiosk near Redstone that was caught on video

It couldn’t have been more blatant, and it was all caught on video. Now police are following leads to try to catch the Christmas morning grinches of the Crystal Valley. Video surveillance captured by the property owner and shared on social media and with the Post Independent shows a car drive up to a private mailbox kiosk along southbound Colorado Highway 133 in a greenish-colored, two-door coupe.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Boulder massage therapist accused of inappropriate contact with client

BOULDER, Colo. — Investigators are asking any additional victims of a Boulder massage therapist who is facing criminal charges to come forward. According to a release, 36-year-old David Chandler Smith surrendered Monday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact during medical service. The release said Smith worked at...
BOULDER, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Mother found competent to stand trial, but legally insane at time she stabbed her two children to death at West Glenwood apartment on Dec. 30, 2021

Appearing in court a day before the one-year anniversary of the tragic stabbing deaths of her two children on Thursday, Claudia Camacho-Duenes’ double murder case was set for a three-week trial in June. Ninth District Attorney Jeff Cheney and the local state public defender’s office on Wednesday received a...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Mountain lion attacks in Nederland raise pet safety concerns

NEDERLAND — A string of mountain lion attacks on dogs in the Nederland area has left many community members concerned about the safety of their pets. Nederland resident Peter James said the community has lost around 12 to 15 dogs to lion attacks in the past six months. Most of the attacks are logged on a wildlife tracker James said was created by a local designer.
NEDERLAND, CO
Phys.org

Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk

On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still completely intact right next to homes where nothing was left to burn.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen council on the hunt for solutions to stalled construction projects

Soon after the Aspen City Council gets back to business in the New Year, it will meet with the community development staff to assess what tools it has to prod or entice developers into finishing projects in the commercial core. Council members are feeling the heat from a sizable segment...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Icy road conditions cause multiple closures on I-70, Highway 24, roads now reopened

UPDATE: Both closures have been lifted, please drive safely. Slippery road conditions in Eagle County are behind multiple closures and extended delays for motorists. Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 170 eastbound near Dowd Junction for multiple motor vehicle accidents, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 6:13 p.m. Wednesday. “Expect an extended closure,” the alert added.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

📺 An Aspen New Year's Eve

Aspen is full of upcoming events, including a day full of activities on New Year's Eve. City of Aspen special events coordinator Andy Curtis joins Oliver Sharpe on top of the mountain to talk about the NYE schedule, as well as the upcoming Owl Creek Chase, free Après Ski ice skating all of January, and more.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
VAIL, CO

