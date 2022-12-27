Read full article on original website
Vail Police seeking to identify witness in disturbance at Timber Falls Court
Vail Police are investigating a disturbance that occurred at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 at the Timber Falls Court apartment complex in East Vail. Officers say what started as a verbal altercation escalated to criminal harassment and threats. Vail Police are attempting to identify an individual who may have been a witness to the incident.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Pitkin Sheriff investigating Christmas morning grab-and-run theft from mail kiosk near Redstone that was caught on video
It couldn’t have been more blatant, and it was all caught on video. Now police are following leads to try to catch the Christmas morning grinches of the Crystal Valley. Video surveillance captured by the property owner and shared on social media and with the Post Independent shows a car drive up to a private mailbox kiosk along southbound Colorado Highway 133 in a greenish-colored, two-door coupe.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
Boulder massage therapist accused of inappropriate contact with client
BOULDER, Colo. — Investigators are asking any additional victims of a Boulder massage therapist who is facing criminal charges to come forward. According to a release, 36-year-old David Chandler Smith surrendered Monday on a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact during medical service. The release said Smith worked at...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mother found competent to stand trial, but legally insane at time she stabbed her two children to death at West Glenwood apartment on Dec. 30, 2021
Appearing in court a day before the one-year anniversary of the tragic stabbing deaths of her two children on Thursday, Claudia Camacho-Duenes’ double murder case was set for a three-week trial in June. Ninth District Attorney Jeff Cheney and the local state public defender’s office on Wednesday received a...
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher who died in an avalanche earlier this week.
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Summit Daily News
Mountain lion attacks in Nederland raise pet safety concerns
NEDERLAND — A string of mountain lion attacks on dogs in the Nederland area has left many community members concerned about the safety of their pets. Nederland resident Peter James said the community has lost around 12 to 15 dogs to lion attacks in the past six months. Most of the attacks are logged on a wildlife tracker James said was created by a local designer.
Phys.org
Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk
On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still completely intact right next to homes where nothing was left to burn.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen council on the hunt for solutions to stalled construction projects
Soon after the Aspen City Council gets back to business in the New Year, it will meet with the community development staff to assess what tools it has to prod or entice developers into finishing projects in the commercial core. Council members are feeling the heat from a sizable segment...
Heavy snow grinds traffic to a halt on I-70 near Denver leaving motorists stuck for hours
Numerous accidents amid snow-slicked roads resulted in travel headaches for parts of Colorado Wednesday, including one backup on Interstate 70 that left motorists stranded for more than 8 hours. Road travel was brought to an abrupt halt Wednesday night in Colorado as a winter storm dumped about a foot of...
Two factors contributed to chair falling off ski lift in Colorado
At about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, a chair fell off of a ski lift at Breckenridge Resort, sending a rider crashing 13 feet to the ground. The rider didn't report any injuries at the time, but members of the public raised concern about the incident, questioning the safety of the lift.
Icy road conditions cause multiple closures on I-70, Highway 24, roads now reopened
UPDATE: Both closures have been lifted, please drive safely. Slippery road conditions in Eagle County are behind multiple closures and extended delays for motorists. Interstate 70 is closed at mile marker 170 eastbound near Dowd Junction for multiple motor vehicle accidents, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 6:13 p.m. Wednesday. “Expect an extended closure,” the alert added.
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Aspen Daily News
📺 An Aspen New Year's Eve
Aspen is full of upcoming events, including a day full of activities on New Year's Eve. City of Aspen special events coordinator Andy Curtis joins Oliver Sharpe on top of the mountain to talk about the NYE schedule, as well as the upcoming Owl Creek Chase, free Après Ski ice skating all of January, and more.
Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence
Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
Heavy mountain snow this weekend, high-country travel discouraged
COLORADO, USA — Ready for more snow?. After a storm dumped 6-12 inches of heavy, wet snow onto much of the Denver metro area overnight Wednesday, the next storm is already moving in. It will start Friday afternoon in the mountains, where some areas could see up to 3...
North America's highest restaurant opens, offering stunning Colorado views
The highest-elevation restaurant in North America has opened for the season in Colorado's Summit County. Find a restaurant called Il Rifugio at 12,456 feet of elevation, offering panoramic views of Arapahoe Basin slopes from the summit of the ski area. Designed to offer a "European-style bistro" atmosphere that specializes in...
