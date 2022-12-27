ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Gary Trent Jr. ties season-high for Raptors

Thus far, Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors (16-20) haven't been as successful this season as their 2021-22 campaign, in which they finished No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 48-34 record. But the team and its Duke basketball product are showing signs of improvement. RELATED: ...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy