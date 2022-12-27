Read full article on original website
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado
In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
A look at the lots for sale in the Marshall Fire burn zone
Not all survivors of the Marshall Fire are choosing to rebuild. Many are moving on. Experts say the primary reasons are cost and underinsurance.
The best Colorado restaurant, visited by Guy Fieri: report
If you're looking for someone who knows good food, the so-called "Mayor of Flavortown" might be a good place to start.
bouldercolorado.gov
A Look Back at One Year Since the Marshall Fire
In the past year, Boulder and our neighboring communities have done some incredibly hard work as we recover and learn from the Marshall Fire. Here in Boulder, we worked on speeding up home safety assessments, set-up a new emergency mapping tool, Zonehaven, and worked with our county partners to enhance how we prepare for and respond to high wildfire danger days.
Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard
A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
This Is Colorado's Best Nachos
If you're craving crunchy goodness, Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in every state.
Westword
Denver's Saddest Dispensary Closings of 2022
Colorado's marijuana industry had a rough go in 2022, with prices and dispensary sales dropping at rates not seen since recreational sales began almost nine years ago. The tough times led to a number of business takeovers over the past year, with Colorado cannabis business acquisitions crossing $600 million by the fall, even before several more big deals were announced.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
cpr.org
2,000 boxes of Colorado archives documents to be checked for damage after multiple pipes leak
Burst pipes caused water to spread across four floors of the Colorado State Archives in downtown Denver on two days in the last week. The extent of the damage isn’t yet clear; workers will have to remove about 2,000 boxes of documents and check them for damage, according to Doug Platt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Personnel and Administration.
Airport continues to cause chaos for Colorado families this holiday season
Delays at Denver International Airport continue to cause chaos for families this holiday season. Crowds of people celebrated Christmas at the airport, and they're still there.The majority of the problems are with Southwest Airlines, after the company canceled two-thirds of its flights. Some 2,700 Southwest flights were canceled Monday, with another 700 delayed. That's according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.Michelle Dirksen was among those stranded. She told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White she was headed to Belize with her family from St. Louis, with a connecting flight in Denver. "It left 15 minutes before, and we were in line for over 5 hours trying to rebook. We can't get home," said Dirksen. "We had to come back for luggage because they can't find all our luggage. They say it's taking 2-4 days to get luggage." "We had Christmas dinner with 17 of us from pizza from 7-Eleven last night because that's all that was open. At least we're all together. It could be worse!" she added. "So, now we're on five separate flights out of here to go to another destination and we just pray none of those are canceled because now we're all split up."
Denver breaks 90-year-old record with 'surprise' heavy snow
According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932. As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25
An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
KDVR.com
Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse
Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
