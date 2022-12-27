ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania visited by Guy Fieri, report

Editors Note: The original story has been updated to clarify that Fieri did not select the top restaurant overall, but rather Mashed. Mashed is the source of this content that information was originally aggregated from. (WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television was a fan of this Pennsylvania restaurant. Guy Fieri […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Local deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season

A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania to send snow equipment, personnel to Buffalo to support snow removal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced a new initiative to help the city of Buffalo after a winter storm wreaked havoc to the community. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will send personnel and equipment to help the snow removal operations of the local emergency personnel. "The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences," said Gov. Wolf. "Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we're happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help."Nine dump trucks from PennDOT, and associated operators and support personnel, will head to Buffalo on Dec. 29 at their assigned staging area. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WMUR.com

Pennsylvania couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. Robert and Edith Mae Schaum – both 102 years old – met in high school in 1936. After their first date, they fell in love and have been together ever since. Watch the story...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Vandalism, potholes, and travel issues

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback callers have kicked their holiday spirit to the curb and are ready to air some grievances. There are calls about everything from vandalism at a church to travelers stuck in airports. First, we begin with an old Talkback standby: potholes. If you like Talkback 16,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Jeremy's snappy wardrobe

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday music, a career suggestion for our new meteorologist, as well as compliments to some staff. But first, we begin with a shout-out to everyone who put their lives on the line to help others during the blistering cold.
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travel2next.com

Glamping in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is one of the best states for glamping, or glamourous camping, in the United States, offering natural beauty and idyllic towns within an hour or two from major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania provides glampers with various choices, from glamping in treetop cabins to canvas tents perched on the banks of the Allegheny River or in low-key spots in the heart of the Poconos.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckersdental.com

Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages

Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
SUMMERDALE, PA
WTAJ

What Pennsylvania residents Googled in 2022

(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics. Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends Top general searches Top arts and entertainment searches Top health searches: Top games searches: Top law […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

