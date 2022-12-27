PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced a new initiative to help the city of Buffalo after a winter storm wreaked havoc to the community. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will send personnel and equipment to help the snow removal operations of the local emergency personnel. "The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences," said Gov. Wolf. "Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we're happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help."Nine dump trucks from PennDOT, and associated operators and support personnel, will head to Buffalo on Dec. 29 at their assigned staging area.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO