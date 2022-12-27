Read full article on original website
New Year’s Eve; pork & sauerkraut; people to watch: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. High: 54; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today & Sunday; rainy on Saturday. 23 in ‘23: We’ve pulled together a list of 23 Pennsylvanians that will (probably) grab our attention in the year ahead. Out with the old: Here’s...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
The best restaurant in Pennsylvania visited by Guy Fieri, report
Editors Note: The original story has been updated to clarify that Fieri did not select the top restaurant overall, but rather Mashed. Mashed is the source of this content that information was originally aggregated from. (WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television was a fan of this Pennsylvania restaurant. Guy Fieri […]
Pennsylvania city one of the top 20 best for New Year’s Eve | Today in Pa.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Local deer hunters back bill changing opening day of deer season
A coalition of hunters and businesses across the state, including many in Chester County, are supporting legislation aimed at changing the opening day of deer season back to Monday. Pennsylvania has opened its rifle deer season on the Monday after Thanksgiving for over 60 years, that is until 2019. The...
Armstrong County man breaks state record for the largest elk taken during archery season
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County man broke the state record for the largest elk taken during archery season. “I thought I was going to get a big one, but I didn’t think I’d get a state record,” said Dave Kammerdiener. Dave Kammerdiener started hunting...
WNEP-TV 16
Recapping 2022 trips — On The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In these last few days of 2022, we are reflecting on the year that was. Looking back on his stops along the Pennsylvania Road reminded Jon Meyer how special our part of the state really is. Check out WNEP on our YouTube channel. See the link...
Pennsylvania to send snow equipment, personnel to Buffalo to support snow removal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf announced a new initiative to help the city of Buffalo after a winter storm wreaked havoc to the community. The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will send personnel and equipment to help the snow removal operations of the local emergency personnel. "The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences," said Gov. Wolf. "Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we're happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help."Nine dump trucks from PennDOT, and associated operators and support personnel, will head to Buffalo on Dec. 29 at their assigned staging area.
Pa. Googled ‘cowboy caviar,’ ‘pickleball,’ among other things the most in 2022 | Today in Pa.
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
WMUR.com
Pennsylvania couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary. Robert and Edith Mae Schaum – both 102 years old – met in high school in 1936. After their first date, they fell in love and have been together ever since. Watch the story...
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Pittsburgh GM Talks Upgrades To Guest Experience, Casino Smoking Debate
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has come a long way since opening its doors to gamblers a little over two years ago, While there might not have hotel rooms or Citizens Bank Park as its next door neighbor, there is no doubting that this Hempfield Township property is positively impacting the local community.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Vandalism, potholes, and travel issues
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback callers have kicked their holiday spirit to the curb and are ready to air some grievances. There are calls about everything from vandalism at a church to travelers stuck in airports. First, we begin with an old Talkback standby: potholes. If you like Talkback 16,...
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Jeremy's snappy wardrobe
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, there are calls about holiday music, a career suggestion for our new meteorologist, as well as compliments to some staff. But first, we begin with a shout-out to everyone who put their lives on the line to help others during the blistering cold.
WNEP-TV 16
Tracking heating costs in Pennsylvania
Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania, but what about home heating costs? Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer breaks down the numbers.
WNEP-TV 16
Idaho murders | Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania's Poconos
Bryan Kohberger is the man suspected in the stabbing deaths of four college students in Idaho. He was arrested on Dec. 30 in Monroe County, PA.
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
travel2next.com
Glamping in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is one of the best states for glamping, or glamourous camping, in the United States, offering natural beauty and idyllic towns within an hour or two from major cities such as New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Pennsylvania provides glampers with various choices, from glamping in treetop cabins to canvas tents perched on the banks of the Allegheny River or in low-key spots in the heart of the Poconos.
beckersdental.com
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
What Pennsylvania residents Googled in 2022
(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics. Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends Top general searches Top arts and entertainment searches Top health searches: Top games searches: Top law […]
