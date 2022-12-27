Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (17-13-7) VS. CANUCKS (16-16-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (33) Goals - Tyler Toffoli (15) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (43) Goals - Bo Horvat...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets
The Oilers finish off the year with a quick back-to-back culminating in Saturday night's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. The Edmonton Oilers wrap up 2022 with a New Years Eve contest at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
NHL
MTL@WSH: What you need to know
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens will look to ring in the new year with a win when they take on the Caps at Capital One Arena at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens have dropped their last four games with...
NHL
3 things learned at Day 3 of World Juniors
Bedard breaks out for Canada; U.S. looks to regroup. Thursday is the fourth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Slovakia 6, United States 3. Canada 11, Germany 2. What We...
Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1
Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
FOX Sports
Pacific Division-leading Vegas plays Nashville
Nashville Predators (15-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -162, Predators +137; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators. Vegas has a 24-12-2 record overall and a...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
Ovechkin: A Reverse Retro
On one of the coldest nights in the last couple decades in D.C., a full house at Capital One Arena was able to witness one of the warmest moments in the quarter century history of the big barn on F St. With a goal in the first period and an empty-net goal with a minute remaining, Caps captain Alex Ovechkin put the legendary Gordie Howe - Mr. Hockey - in the rearview mirror on Dec. 23, 2022, in a game against the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL
Recap: Canes Set New Franchise Record With 10th Consecutive Win
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes set a new franchise record Friday, winning a 10th consecutive game by beating the Florida Panthers, 4-0. The Story. With Florida traveling to Raleigh after having beaten Montreal last night 7-2, it was evident in the early stages that the Canes' energy was the difference.
NHL
Kings rally past Avalanche in shootout, extend point streak to 7
DENVER -- The Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to seven games by rallying for a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Pheonix Copley made 23 saves for the Kings (21-12-6), who are 6-0-1 during their streak. Viktor Arvidsson and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Don Granato spent the blizzard like many in Buffalo - hunkered down at home, watching the news, and thinking of those who were less fortunate. "You realize, OK, this is a life and death situation for many and you're grateful you're not in that," he said. "I was fortunate to maintain power except for just a little bit.
NHL
The Backcheck: Another comeback victory
In a playoff-style atmosphere at AMALIE Arena on Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning earned a seventh third-period comeback win this season (tied for the most in the NHL) and defeated the New York Rangers 2-1 in a shootout. As has been the case for a lot of this season,...
Comments / 0