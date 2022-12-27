Read full article on original website
Related
Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now
U.S. News & World Report ranks the 2023 Toyota Camry third in its class, below the 2023 Kia K5 and 2023 Honda Accord. Here's how they stack up with each other. The post Only 2 Cars Outrank the 2023 Toyota Camry as U.S. News’ Best Midsize Car to Buy Right Now appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Avalon: Does the Doomed Sedan Offer AWD?
The Toyota Avalon offered AWD for a limited time in addition to its many trims and hybrid offerings. However, the modern AWD trims are limited to one model year. The post Toyota Avalon: Does the Doomed Sedan Offer AWD? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Fast Is The 2022 Kia Forte GT Line?
The 2022 Kia Forte GT provides class and performance for a fraction of the cost. But just how fast is the turbo equipped vehicle? The post How Fast Is The 2022 Kia Forte GT Line? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Tank 300 Gains Cyber Knight And Iron Cavalry 02 Special Editions
Great Wall revealed two new special editions of the popular Tank 300 at the Guangzhou Auto Show – called Cyber Knight and Iron Cavalry 02 – set to be produced in limited numbers for the Chinese market. The sportier-looking Tank 300 Cyber Knight is the production version of...
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters RAM Stand For?
Think Ram means a male sheep? Think again. Here's the surprising truth behind this brand's name. The post What Do the Letters RAM Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
MotorBiscuit
165K+
Followers
38K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0