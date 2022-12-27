Major Sean Payton, Tom Brady 'Teaming Up' Rumor Swirling This Tuesday

Of all the potential free agents in the NFL after this season, there have been two names that have seemingly dominated the headlines in recent weeks — one of them being not a player, but a coach.

Could the two end up together next season?



Rumors are continuing to swirl that it's possible.

The player, of course, is Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to this season. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk posted an article Tuesday speculating that not only could Brady change teams in 2023, he could team up with longtime Saints head coach Sean Payton, who is sure to be the hottest name on the coaching carousel.

Were that to happen, Florio believes the most likely destination for the duo would be the New Orleans Saints.

This is far from the first rumblings that Payton could return to New Orleans, where he coached for 15 seasons and won a Super Bowl. According to Florio's reporting, one source called a Payton return to the Saints "the worst-kept secret" in the league.

Payton retired following the 2021 campaign but has since made it clear that he wants to get back into coaching. Dennis Allen, who served as the Saints' defensive coordinator for Payton's final seven seasons with the team, was promoted to head coach this season. The Saints have limped to a 6-9 record.

Adding Brady to the mix would only add to the excitement around Payton's return to New Orleans.

It might also be the only way to get him to coach his former team.

Payton, who turns 59 this week, likely won't be interested in a long-term rebuild, and neither Andy Dalton nor Jameis Winston appears to be the quarterback of the future in New Orleans. Meanwhile, the Saints don't have a first-round pick in 2023, making it difficult to select a highly-touted signal-caller from the college ranks.

That leaves free agency as the best avenue to bring in a new quarterback, and there's no bigger free agent name at the position than Brady.

Brady has struggled a bit during his 23rd NFL season, throwing just 21 touchdowns through 15 games. But that might have more to do with his banged-up supporting cast than anything, as the 45-year-old leads the league in dropbacks and completions.

Brady teaming up with Payton would, of course, be contingent on him returning for another NFL season. The six-time Super Bowl champion famously retired last offseason before reversing course and returning to the Bucs.

Brady (somewhat) addressed the constant speculation surrounding his future this week, saying the next time he announces his retirement, he won't change his mind. However, he didn't give an indication of when that might occur.

There are still a lot of moving parts, But for now, Saints fans can continue to dream about watching the best coach in franchise history teaming up with the greatest quarterback of all time in 2023.