Breaking: NFL Legend Ed Reed To Become College Football Head Coach
Football legend Ed Reed will be coaching in college football next season.
Reed, the Miami Hurricanes legend, is set to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman.
Reed, 44, will use his playing experience to his advantage as he takes over at Bethune-Cookman.
"Former University of Miami & NFL star Ed Reed will be next coach at Bethune-Cookman, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ ," said Brett McMurphy.
Ed Reed had been serving as the chief of staff for the Miami football program the past few years. But it was only a matter of time before Reed got into coaching.
The NFL legend will take over at Bethune-Cookman as the program prepares for the 2023 season.
