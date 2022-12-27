ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn County, WI

Keeping it natural: Conservancy buys Elk Creek Bottoms

By By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8sVo_0jvzSPlp00

EAU CLAIRE — Natural forest land where Elk Creek joins the Chippewa River in Dunn County has changed ownership and is poised to become more accessible to the public.

Located just west of Eau Claire in the town of Spring Brook along 960th Street, the 69 acres of land will be permanently protected from development under new owner Landmark Conservancy.

“This particular property is really the best of all worlds water,” Rick Remington, the conservancy’s conservation director, said in a YouTube video this month that announced the land acquisition.

Elk Creek — a cold-water trout stream — runs a half-mile through the property. The creek empties into the warm-water Chippewa River, which Remington called “the most diverse river system in western Wisconsin.”

Landmark Conservancy, a nonprofit organization serving 20 counties in western and northwestern Wisconsin, bought the property this month from a cultural organization that had owned it for decades.

The Midwest Institute of Scandinavian Culture, a small Eau Claire-based nonprofit, purchased the land in the 1960s with the aim of building a Nordic Cultural Center there. There were some improvements made to the property in the ‘70s, including hiking trails and stairs, but the vision of a full-fledged center was not achieved.

Tim Sivertson, president of the institute, said in the YouTube video that the cultural group’s board approved selling the land to the conservancy so it would remain available to the public to visit.

The sale of the property closed on Dec. 17.

A $118,500 grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund went toward the purchase. That grant means the land will be open to activities including hiking, skiing, fishing and hunting. More high-impact uses such as mountain biking and camping will not be allowed due to their potential impacts to the natural state of the land and water.

The new conservation area, known as the Elk Creek Bottoms, is joining other spots nearby that are being used to preserve nature.

On the opposite side of the Chippewa River is the Lower Chippewa River State Natural Area, a concentration of native prairie and savanna owned by the state Department of Natural Resources. And to the east of the Elk Creek Bottoms and just into Eau Claire County is the Town of Union Conservancy, also along the Chippewa River.

Paul Kaldjian, a geography professor at UW-Eau Claire who also serves on the board of the Midwest Institute of Scandinavian Culture, noted the new conservancy area is only a 10- to 15-minute drive from Eau Claire.

“People throughout the region have easy access to this piece of property that hasn’t been disturbed at least 60 years,” he said in the YouTube video.

In 2023, Landmark Conservancy plans to evaluate visitor access, map existing trails and add signage, according to a news release on the land buy.

Landmark Conservancy, based in Menomonie, was the result of a 2018 merger of the West Wisconsin Land Trust and Bayfield Regional Conservancy.

Landmark Conservancy projects in the Chippewa Valley include improving public access to the Devil’s Punchbowl in Menomonie, using government grants to buy the Meridean Barrens from Xcel Energy, and establishing a conservation easement for Sherman Creek in the town of Union.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

New rage rooms open in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new business in downtown Eau Claire allows people to relieve stress and anger in fun, destructive ways. BreakThru Rage Rooms is now open for business, and is the first business of its kind in the area. Rage rooms are a popular way for people to vent by smashing and breaking items.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
RIVER FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Snowmobile Trails To Open This Saturday

BARRON COUNTY -- Barron County snowmobile trails will open on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff County Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. Volunteers have been out working very hard to make this happen - so a special thank you to you if you...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in fire at Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is providing an update regarding a fire at a Mayo Clinic building in Menomonie Wednesday night. According to Mayo Clinic Health System, at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Mayo Clinic Health System was notified of a fire underway in the Outpatient Psychiatry and Psychology Clinic at 2411 Stout Road in Menomonie. The Menomonie Fire Department responded, and the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m. The fire is believed to have started in the mechanical room. No one was reported to be hurt.
MENOMONIE, WI
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
WSAW

Man lost in Clark County located after 6-hour search

THORP, Wis. (WSAW) - A 67-year-old man has been found safely after 6-hour search in Clark County. Around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a woman reported her 67-year-old brother was driving his truck when he got stuck near the area of S Butler Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the township of Butler.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
seehafernews.com

Western Wisconsin Killer Wants New Trial

A young woman from western Wisconsin who’s serving a life sentence for stabbing a man to death back in 2018 wants a new trial. Ezra McCandless’ lawyers this week filed a motion for a new trial, ticking off a laundry list of things they said were problematic with her first case.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Preliminary report: Student died of exposure on freezing night

Preliminary evidence suggests that George Musser, 20, found dead on Christmas evening, died as a result of cold weather exposure, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology. The report provided the following details. The Ramsey County Medical...
STILLWATER, MN
KIMT

Trial set over nearly $800,000 in unpaid taxes in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. – A trial date is now set for a southeast Minnesota man accused of not paying more than $796,000 in sales and income taxes. Nicholas Joe Graves, 42 of Mazeppa and formerly of Oronoco, was charged in September with 26 felonies for failing to file sales and use tax returns and pay sales tax for his business, Graves Online Auctions, for multiple quarters between October 2019 and October 2021. He’s also accused of not filing individual income tax returns or paying tax on his earned income for 2018 through 2021.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police Still Looking For Murder Suspect

Police in Eau Claire are once again asking for help in finding a murder suspect from back in September. Investigators yesterday asked for help in finding Kemone Golden. He is one of three suspects in the killing of Christopher Conner, but he is the only one on the run. Detectives...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

Man arrested for robbing Wisconsin gas station on Christmas Eve

TAYLOR COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Taylor County man is arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Christmas Eve. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office identified that man as 36-year-old Tommy Wilkes. Around 6 pm Saturday, deputies got a report of a man entering a Cenex...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
KIMT

Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County. Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

More info released on Stillwater man found dead Christmas Day.

(Stillwater, MN) -- The medical examiner has confirmed that the body found in Baytown Township on Christmas Day is that of George Musser, the 20-year-old Stillwater man last seen alive leaving a downtown Stillwater bar early the morning before. Officials say preliminary evidence indicates Musser died from cold weather exposure, but "official cause and manner of death remains pending toxicology results." Investigators say video from traffic and surveillance cameras tracked a person matching Musser's description as he traveled "alone and on foot, leading from downtown Stillwater towards the area where his body was ultimately located." Musser's godmother told the Star Tribune that he appeared disoriented and lost. He was wearing a flannel shirt.
STILLWATER, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy