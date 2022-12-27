The Canoe Island Lodge was built in the 1940s and the home is the original lodge. The 30-acre resort sold for $8 mil. There are impressive log accents and hand-sewn beams throughout. The main lodge is being sold completely furnished. The great room boasts a custom stone fireplace and a huge banquet/dining room along with a full bar with lake views. There are 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 4 half baths. The Tyrolian Room downstairs is a seasonal room with a beautiful stone fireplace and a huge dance floor. There are multiple cottages that can be rented out. The beachfront sits on the shores of Lake George with beach chairs and a rooftop deck for entertaining. The island that is part of the property sold for an additional $2.7 mil. Both were sold to the same owner.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO