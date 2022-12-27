Read full article on original website
This Is Officially Reason #2976 You Know You’re in Upstate NY!
This may be the ultimate "You Know You're from Upstate New When", but I need somebody to explain this like I'm NOT from Upstate. I've lived in the Capital Region my whole life and I've seen a lot of interesting, baffling, bizarre, and truly unique things - but this was a new one.
‘Hells Kitchen’ Reality Star Is New Head Chef At Adirondack Restaurant
Chestertown native Billy Trudsoe is coming home to be the executive chef at an Adirondack eatery. After dealing with the pressure of cooking for Gordon Ramsey on television, could anyone be more qualified to be an Executive Chef at a restaurant? If you are a fan of the 'Hell's Kitchen' reality cooking television show or have at least seen it a few times, you know EXACTLY what I am talking about.
Where to snowshoe in the Adirondacks this winter
Although temperatures in the Capital Region are warming up again, winter is just getting started - especially further into the Adirondacks, where colder temperatures mean more snow on the ground. Ski and snowmobile action abound. If you want to enjoy the winter on foot, you've got plenty of options, too.
LOOK! Built in 1940s 30 Acre Lake George Resort and Private Island Sells for $10.7 Mil
The Canoe Island Lodge was built in the 1940s and the home is the original lodge. The 30-acre resort sold for $8 mil. There are impressive log accents and hand-sewn beams throughout. The main lodge is being sold completely furnished. The great room boasts a custom stone fireplace and a huge banquet/dining room along with a full bar with lake views. There are 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 4 half baths. The Tyrolian Room downstairs is a seasonal room with a beautiful stone fireplace and a huge dance floor. There are multiple cottages that can be rented out. The beachfront sits on the shores of Lake George with beach chairs and a rooftop deck for entertaining. The island that is part of the property sold for an additional $2.7 mil. Both were sold to the same owner.
Fresh Burrito & Mexican Chain To Open First Capital Region Restaurant
The new year will bring a great new burrito chain restaurant to the Capital Region serving up a menu of fresh Mexican fare. If you love Chipotle or Moe's, there is a new burrito chain restaurant getting set to make its 2023 debut in the Capital Region that will be right up your alley. We are talking about a menu of Mexican fare featuring fresh ingredients with a focus on burritos and a tasty selection of make-your-own menu options!
glensfallschronicle.com
What went viral
2022 was by far The Chronicle’s biggest digital year ever. Our Facebook and Instagram posts reached over 1.7 million people, over a million more than last year. Multiple posts exceeded 100,000 people reached. The biggest exceeded 626,000!. We did more ‘hard news’ posts this year, responding to reader feedback....
Hoosick Falls CC still hosting NYE party after fire
The Hoosick Falls Country Club will be hosting its New Year's Eve celebration and dinner at the Hoosac School Main Dining Hall after a fire tore through the club late Friday night.
Everything to know about Lake George Winterfest
It's after Christmas and before the winter carnival. That means that, for the third winter in a row, Lake George Winterfest is coming to the village and town around the lake.
Go Inside Old Water Slide World, One of First Parks in Country That is No More
Out with the old and in with the new. Water Slide World, one of the first water slide parks in the country, has been transformed from a summer tourist destination in Lake George, New York to a year-round living destination. See inside the old abandoned water park that is no more.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
North Adams restaurant closing after 3 months
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
PD: Hoosick Falls CC fire caused by propane heater
The Hoosick Falls Police Department has released the cause of the country club fire that happened on December 23.
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer coming to Schenectady
One of the former drummers for Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to perform in Schenectady. The Artimus Pyle Band will be performing at Frog Alley Brewing on February 3.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Albany, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Albany on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
albanymagic.com
Unbelievable Scenes from Western NY Blizzard [PICS/VIDEO]
Most of us in the Capital Region were spared from the major storm that blanketed the Northeast heading into Christmas weekend. Our neighbors in Western New York were not so fortunate. Blizzard conditions and a remarkable amount of snow paralyzed the region. Cars were abandoned along many roads, power was knocked out to thousands and there was even some looting that took place.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
