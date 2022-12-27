Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Newly-elected Woodbury County officials sworn into office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Newly-elected officials in Woodbury County were sworn-in at the county courthouse Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Supervisors Dan Bittinger and Matthew Ung, along with new Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, were among those sworn in at the ceremony. Bittinger won his district by a wide margin...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
siouxlandnews.com
The Siouxland News 2022 "Year in Review" - A look back at what happened in Siouxland
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Here are some of 2022's biggest news stories, from all over Siouxland. Please click the links all throughout the article to learn more about each story. The year started with some good business news for Siouxland and the Sioux City metro. In January, Sioux City's City Council changed zoning rules to let a new cat café come to town, eventually opening as Coffee and Purrs, at 500 Nebraska St., in December.
4 taken to hospital after crash in Pierce County, Nebraska
Poor road conditions played a role in a crash near Plainview, Nebraska that sent four people to the hospital.
norfolkneradio.com
North Fork Transit Board issues statement
NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
kelo.com
Sioux City Police warning public of possible scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents in the area of a possible scam. The SCPD has recently become aware of a questionable charity organization called the National Police and Trooper Association that claims to help law enforcement families. The legitimacy of the...
siouxlandnews.com
Four injured in head-on crash east of Plainview in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Neb. — Four people were injured in a head-on crash east of Plainview, Nebraska Thursday afternoon. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident on Highway 20, four miles east of Plainview just before 3:00 p.m. for a head-on crash involving two vehicles. Two people in...
siouxlandnews.com
F&M Bank donates to NE Nebraska Senior Center
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — F&M Bank presented the Northeast Nebraska Senior Center with a donation of $1,200.00 Thursday morning. The Bank’s donation was specifically for the Center’s Meals on Wheels program. F&M Bank Vice President Brent Ruch stated, “Like a lot of organizations, the Senior Center...
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
kicdam.com
Cherokee Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement in Cherokee are investigating a fatal hit and run incident from earlier this week. Police were initially called to the scene around 8:30 Monday evening at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Streets. Additional reports indicate a bicycle may have been involved...
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Man accused of stabbing at Sioux City gas station pleads not guilty
Two weeks ago Police charged Michael Dale Carson Jr with first degree burglary. However, Police have now charged Carson with willful injury and going armed with intent.
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
siouxlandnews.com
Stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A suspect charged in a stabbing earlier in December is pleading not guilty. Michael Carson, Jr., 36, filed a not guilty plea in a written arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Carson, Jr. is charged with stabbing a man in the arm at Sam's Mini Mart...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kicdam.com
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man wins $10,000 on scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Mitchell Vanderschaaf won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
siouxlandnews.com
Fireworks reminders: there are designated times to set them off in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police want to make sure you know and follow the city's fireworks ordinance before popping off your New Year's Eve fireworks. The fireworks can be shot from 1:00 p.m. on December 31 until 12:30 a.m. January 1. If you shoot one off any...
doniphanherald.com
$25M lawsuit filed for 2020 fire at Bloomfield egg farm that killed thousands of chickens
A nearly $25 million lawsuit has been filed involving the construction of poultry houses at a Bloomfield egg farm that went up in flames in 2020, killing more than 40,000 chickens. Factory Mutual Insurance Company, a Rhode Island-based insurance company, sued Henning Companies LLC of Iowa. Factory Mutual's attorney, Daniel...
Husband, wife both diagnosed with cancer die on same day
A family and community are mourning the deaths of a husband and wife in South Dakota. Both Steve Hawkins and his wife Wendy died on Dec. 23 at a hospital in Yankton, KELO reported. Both had been diagnosed with cancer. Wendy Hawkins had been admitted to a hospital a few...
Comments / 0