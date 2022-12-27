Read full article on original website
Officials: Finding solution to trucks illegally parked on Mount Vernon street will be long-haul effort
Neighbors on South Fulton Avenue say giant trucks park in the area for days at a time, even though overnight parking is illegal there.
Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say
Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
The MTA’s Glass Token Booths Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past
Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.
Gruesome Wrong-Way Fatal Highway Crash In Hudson Valley, 2 Hurt
State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police confirmed an investigation following a fatal accident on Sprain Brook Parkway, near the Taconic State Parkway. Fatal Sprain Brook Parkway Crash In the Town of Mount Pleasant, New York. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022,...
riverdalepress.com
A plan to stop fare hikes: ‘Fix the MTA’
It wasn’t that long ago that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority pled to federal, state, and city officials it needed to prevent falling off a financial cliff. If the agency’s plan to get more funds was rejected, fares would have to increase to $3. Instead, last Wednesday, lawmakers claimed that there is another way to fix the MTA.
News 12
Police: 1 killed in overnight Mt. Sinai car crash
Detectives in Suffolk are investigating a single-car crash in Mount Sinai that left one person dead. Authorities say Joseph Berendowski Jr. was driving a Mazda pickup westbound on Canal Street when his vehicle left the roadway. The incident occurred at Griffin Drive, where his vehicle was located just before 1:30...
8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police
An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Police: Long Island woman charged in stabbing at Fairfield rest area off I-95
Police say Kristin Allen was involved in a stabbing incident that happened at the rest area off I-95 north on Dec. 26, around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect poses as delivery driver in Stony Point house burglary
The video shows a man walking to the front door, posing as a delivery driver about to drop off a toy car. He knocks and checks to see if anyone is home.
rocklandreport.com
Beloved Retired Orangetown PD Officer Robert “Smitty” Smith Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Retired Orangetown Police Department Officer Robert “Smitty” G Smith. Robert G. Smith Jr. of Pearl River, NY passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 67. Smitty worked as a police officer for 32 years. He began his career in 1983 working for the NYPD in the 47th Precinct. In September 1984 he transferred to the Orangetown Police Department where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
Headlines: Body of missing New Rochelle man found, Yorktown woman charged, Yonkers armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham.
NY’s first legal pot shop forced to turn hundreds away as stoners flock to grand opening
New York’s first state-licensed pot shop found itself in the green Thursday, serving as many as 500 customers in just a few hours as weed lovers flocked to the grand opening in Manhattan. A massive line of eager stoners — some already smoking — waited in a massive, blocks-long line to make their first legal marijuana purchases at the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store 750 Broadway in NoHo, which fittingly opened at 4:20 p.m. sharp on Thursday. The crowds were so large that the dispensary had to turn away hundreds of other customers by the time they closed just after 7 p.m....
Man, Teen Attacked Elderly Woman In Front Of Child In Yorktown, Police Say
A man and a teenager are facing charges after attacking two people, including an elderly woman, in front of a child in Northern Westchester, police said. On Friday, Dec. 23, around noon, police responded to a reported assault at a residence in Yorktown, and found that the suspects had already left the scene when they arrived, according to Yorktown Police.
Police: 130 grams of crack-cocaine found in Mount Vernon home
A total of eight people were arrested and charged with the ages ranging from 21 to 58.
News 12
Police: Driver in deadly Sprain Brook crash lost control, smashed into 2 cars
State police have provided more details about a fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway Tuesday. Officials say the driver of a 2002 BMW was heading northbound on the parkway when he lost control of the vehicle just north of Bradhurst Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The car entered the southbound...
Mount Vernon Youth Bureau launches 'Ready 4 Life' program to help students resolve conflict
The Mount Vernon Youth Bureau has announced that the after-school program, Ready 4 Life, will return on Jan. 17 to help high school students resolve their conflicts.
News 12
Southport parents fight to save their son and others from rare genetic disorder
A Southport couple is making it their mission in 2023 to save children with an extremely rare genetic disorder. Just before turning 5, Jack Dwyer was diagnosed with spastic paraplegia, or SPG50. Nearly 90 children have it worldwide, including under a dozen in the United States. “The disease takes away...
yonkerstimes.com
130 Grams of Crack Cocaine in Mt. Vernon Drug Bust
FBI-Westchester Safe Streets Task Force & Mount Vernon Police in Joint Raid. Mount Vernon Police recovered over 130 grams of crack cocaine from a home in Mount Vernon on Thursday, December 22. Detectives from the Mount Vernon Police Department investigated the sale of crack cocaine from a 111 South Fulton Av. This investigation led the Detectives to apply for and be granted a search warrant for the location.
