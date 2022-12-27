Read full article on original website
Public works and locals prepare for the latest storm in the North Valley
North Valley communities are gearing up for the latest in a series of storms to hit Central California.
KMPH.com
City of Fresno closed Downtown Hotel due to safety concerns
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has decided to keep the hotel in downtown Fresno closed after inspectors say the hotel is no longer able to operate in a manner that provides its guests with a safe environment. The city has been allowing the former Radisson Hotel...
KMPH.com
Radisson Hotel in downtown Fresno shut down due to ongoing fire code issues
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A hotel in downtown Fresno was shut down on Wednesday when it became obvious the facility would not be able to address fire code violations before the next inspection. The 50-year-old hotel, located at Van Ness Ave. and Tulare St., has had numerous violations because...
KMPH.com
Madera Community Hospital closing will have far reaching impact
The imminent closing of Madera Community Hospital will have a far-reaching impact. The Madera County Sheriff's Office, police departments, ambulance companies, and public health are all putting together emergency operation plans. Madera County Supervisors learned Thursday morning how the closing of the hospital will impact emergency services county-wide. Ambulance coverage...
Fresno Public Works workers tackle flooded roads
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With rain hitting the Central Valley Tuesday, street flooding in the city of Fresno created hazardous driving conditions for many. Floods diverted some drivers and forced others to take the risk and try and make it through. For Fresno Public Works on days like Tuesday, it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach as workers […]
GV Wire
Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January
Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
KMPH.com
Several injured following two-vehicle crash due to speed and wet roads
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash near Millerton Lake Thursday morning. According to CHP and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Expedition spun out due to speed and the wet road and entered the opposite lane. An oncoming Chevy truck...
goldrushcam.com
Winter Storm Watch Upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning - Begins Thursday Evening for Elevations Above 7,000 Feet – Includes Tuolumne Meadows, Wawona, Shaver Lake, Johnsondale, and Yosemite (Outside of the Valley)
December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning and is issued until Sunday, January 1st 2022 at 4:00 A.M. PST. Heavy snow is forecasted for the mountains and higher elevations and travel will be difficult...
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
2 killed in Yosemite rockslide at park entrance
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the rockslide took place between the Arch Rock Entrance and the town of El Portal, within the boundaries of Yosemite National Park. It happened on Tuesday and […]
goldrushcam.com
Flood Watch Issued for San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range and Sierra Nevada Foothills – Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst, and Coarsegold
December 28, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California and isolated rockslides in the Sierra Nevada Foothills. Precautions to take include: be cautious when driving,...
KCRA.com
Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash
FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
KMPH.com
China Peak closed Friday due to weather, lack of water
LAKESHORE, Calif. (FOX26) — The snow conditions are great at China Peak but the ski lifts are not running on Friday, Dec. 30th. The resort announced Friday morning that due to inclement weather and a lack of adequate water facilities China Peak will be closed Friday. The National Weather...
Wet weather causes dozens of car crashes across Fresno County
Officers with the California Highway Patrol have responded to nearly 50 weather-related crashes in Fresno County on Tuesday and are bracing for more.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County
On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KMPH.com
Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood
Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
mymotherlode.com
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
Foothill areas brace for flooding, chance of mudslides as storms hit Central California
Steady rainfall soaked Mariposa throughout the day.
GV Wire
Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.
Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
