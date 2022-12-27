Read full article on original website
Superior jeweler makes big New Year’s donation
DULUTH, MN. -- Superior-based Nummi Jewelers donated $2,000 Friday to a local non-profit to help victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault ahead of the new year. The donation goes toward the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, or CASDA, an organization that advocates for victims and provides aid to people experiencing abuse.
WDIO-TV
Update: Duluth City Hall to remain closed through Monday
Wednesday’s water leak is forcing a longer closure at Duluth City Hall. The City says the building will remain closed through at least Monday, January 2 to employees and the public. Monday is also the observed New Year’s holiday, meaning all City facilities will also be closed to the public on January 2.
WDIO-TV
Mail carrier weighs in on Duluth’s mail service problem
The mail service in Duluth is causing a big problems for residents. Some have claimed that they haven’t received mail in more than two weeks. We spoke with an area mail carrier, who chose to remain anonymous, to share what he is experiencing first hand at his job. First...
WDIO-TV
The College of St. Scholastica has a new and improved student union coming in 2024
Going to college can further your education to the next level and you have some fun along the way. Sometimes, all that fun can happen in the student union, a space where students to come together and relax, hang out, study, and more. The College of St. Scholastic has been...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth taking new steps to enforce sidewalk snow removal starting January 1
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Since the massive snowfall earlier this month, plows have been clearing the streets of Duluth, but many sidewalks still look untouched. Some Duluthians are hoping their fellow Northlanders will do their part and clear sidewalks soon. Even during the darkest days of a Minnesota...
WDIO-TV
CSB releases final report on the 2018 refinery explosion in Superior
After years of investigation, the final report and findings of the 2018 Husky Refinery explosion have been released. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board announced Thursday more details into how the incident happened, while the refinery was shutting down its fluid catalytic crasking (FCC) unit. The CSB found two vessels in the FCC unit exploded, propelling metal fragments up to 1,00 feet away, puncturing a nearby asphault storage tank. This ultimately spilled 17,000 barrels of hot asphault that ignited and caused multiple fires.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police: 2 injured in fight involving knife in Morgan Park
8:30 P.M. UPDATE: Duluth Police now say the injuries weren’t from a stabbing, but rather a fight involving a knife. The department called the injuries “minor wounds/cuts.” A statement from a department spokesperson goes on to say, “no one was apprehended as this incident appears to be a disagreement between parties involved who were underage drinking. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”
kdal610.com
Arrest Made In Duluth Stabbing
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police have arrested a 66 year old man in connection with the stabbing of a woman Tuesday afternoon. The stabbing was reported around 3:15 p-m in the 4900 block of Grand Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
KEYC
Fire destroys trailer in Canosia Township
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crews responded to a blaze early Wednesday morning that destroyed a trailer in Canosia Township, located just north of Duluth. The fire began around 4:45 a.m., when authorities responded to a call of a trailer fire near Martin and Lorendale Roads. Authorities said...
WDIO-TV
Family displaced after house fire in Superior
A Superior family has been displaced after a fire Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on the 1300 block of N. 17th Street, just before 11:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from a second story window. Officials say the fire started in an...
northernnewsnow.com
West Duluth stabbing sends woman to the hospital, prompts large police response
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police were on the scene of a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in West Duluth. It happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Elinor Street. Police say a woman was stabbed by a man. The victim was then taken to the hospital...
FOX 21 Online
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
northernnewsnow.com
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
DULUTH, MN. - A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm. “I started removing snow,...
boreal.org
Wintry mix ahead for Thursday before snow returns
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 28, 2022. A small system will bring a wintry mix to the Northland Thursday. Freezing drizzle and snow is expected during the day before turning to all snow overnight. Light accumulations of snow are expected, but a glaze of ice can...
northernnewsnow.com
Brick House Cafe burns down
CABLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - The well known Brick House Cafe in Cable, WI burned down Friday morning. Owner Heather Ludzack tells Northern News Now she’s happy all of her customers, employees, family, and dog got out of the building before it was engulfed. Ludzack says she’s not...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Women’s Night at Lester-Amity Chalet
Skihut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS (Cyclists of Gitchee Gumee Shores) and DXC (Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club) all partner up every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for social fat bike riding, skate skiing and classic skiing at Lester-Amity Chalet for their Women’s Night event. “Try it and you’ll love it....
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
