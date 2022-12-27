ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 11

Kevin Keath
3d ago

Hobbs will destroy the State Of Arizona like Biden has ran our country into the ditch

Reply(3)
5
Related
The Center Square

Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge

(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Fox News

Fox News

916K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy