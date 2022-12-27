ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Here are the top stories of 2022 on KUTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The year 2022 has been busy, and KUTV 2News was there every step of the way with compelling, important coverage of big local, national, and international stories. Some of those stories that featured prominently this year included high inflation, Utah’s wild housing market, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Southwest Airlines back to 'normal' operations, but will there be fallout?

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Southwest Airlines is back to “normal operations” after a chaotic week that stranded thousands of holiday travelers. The airline’s cancellations and delays have largely subsided at Salt Lake International Airport and across the country, and now Southwest is promising to make things right for people impacted by offering refunds, paying for people’s rental cars and meals, covering rebooking fees on other airlines, and more.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Utah County woman makes thousands of hats for homeless

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stephanie Ewell spends her days making warm hats that are given out to the homeless population. "Every year I make over 200," Ewell said. Since she started making the hats 21 years ago, Ewell thinks she's done over 5,000 of them. "I won't stop,"...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Support local and get unique finds in Orem

KUTV — Supporting local businesses just got easier with Painted Tree Boutiques!. Caylie spoke with Kari about the unique shopping experience and what costumers can find in their Orem location. For more information head to paintedtree.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
OREM, UT
KUTV

Utah beats Cal 58-43, moves to 3-0 in Pac-12

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Utah beat California 58-43 on Thursday night. Utah (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) ended a two-game skid while holding Cal to 34% shooting from the floor. The Utes have kept opponents under 40% shooting in nine games.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40

INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso dies in Hawai'i construction incident

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has passed away unexpectedly over the winter break, the football program announced. The announcement was made on the program’s social media accounts late Friday. Veikoso was killed in a construction incident while home in Kailua, Hawai'i over the...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Multiple agencies respond to Mapleton house fire

MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — A Mapleton family's home was left seriously damaged after catching fire Wednesday morning. Representatives of the Mapleton Police Department said that crews with city's fire department were dispatched to 700 East Maple Street just before 3 a.m. on reports of a garage fire with audible explosions.
MAPLETON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy