KUTV
Road closed after car slides down embankment, into stream near Sundance
SUNDANCE, Utah — Minor injuries were reported after a car reportedly slid off the roadway and into a stream in Utah County. Officials said a Volkswagen Atlas was headed down State Route 92 from Sundance on Friday when the driver lost control and fell 10 feet down an embankment.
KUTV
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
KUTV
Here are the top stories of 2022 on KUTV.com
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The year 2022 has been busy, and KUTV 2News was there every step of the way with compelling, important coverage of big local, national, and international stories. Some of those stories that featured prominently this year included high inflation, Utah’s wild housing market, the...
KUTV
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person has been killed after a multiple-vehicle crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials responded to the crash a short time after 2 p.m. Thursday at 4100 South. According to officials from the West Valley City Police Department, a...
KUTV
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
KUTV
Southwest Airlines back to 'normal' operations, but will there be fallout?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Southwest Airlines is back to “normal operations” after a chaotic week that stranded thousands of holiday travelers. The airline’s cancellations and delays have largely subsided at Salt Lake International Airport and across the country, and now Southwest is promising to make things right for people impacted by offering refunds, paying for people’s rental cars and meals, covering rebooking fees on other airlines, and more.
KUTV
Passengers across country stuck in holiday nightmare as flight cancellations continue
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People flying on Southwest Airlines have found themselves stuck in a holiday travel nightmare. Most of the canceled flights across the country and at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday were on Southwest, according to travel website FlightAware.com. The airline has apologized to customers...
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash on State Street leaves man in serious condition
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle while allegedly walking outside of a crosswalk on State Street. The incident happened Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 4800 South and State Street in Murray. Related stories from...
KUTV
Lanes shut down due to several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Several crashes along southbound US 89 in Farmington forced lanes closed Wednesday afternoon. Three separate crashes were reported in the area shortly after 1 p.m. on US 89 around milepost 397, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol. Roden said six to...
KUTV
Family's house divided as they prepare for trip to Rose Bowl game
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Pennsylvania family is getting ready to tailgate at the Tournament of the Roses in Pasadena with Utes fans. The family is a house divided with ties to both Penn State and the University of Utah. “Since our son started at the U, we...
KUTV
Utes football player caught up in flight cancelations this week on way to Pasadena
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Rose Bowl — an experience of a lifetime for a college football player. But for one University of Utah redshirt freshman, it was a messy travel experience just to get to Pasadena. “He told me, he said, 'you know, dad, this is...
KUTV
Utah County woman makes thousands of hats for homeless
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stephanie Ewell spends her days making warm hats that are given out to the homeless population. "Every year I make over 200," Ewell said. Since she started making the hats 21 years ago, Ewell thinks she's done over 5,000 of them. "I won't stop,"...
KUTV
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
KUTV
Support local and get unique finds in Orem
KUTV — Supporting local businesses just got easier with Painted Tree Boutiques!. Caylie spoke with Kari about the unique shopping experience and what costumers can find in their Orem location. For more information head to paintedtree.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
KUTV
Utah beats Cal 58-43, moves to 3-0 in Pac-12
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 11 points and Utah beat California 58-43 on Thursday night. Utah (10-4, 3-0 Pac-12) ended a two-game skid while holding Cal to 34% shooting from the floor. The Utes have kept opponents under 40% shooting in nine games.
KUTV
What is there to do on New Year's Eve in Utah? Here's your event guide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — If you're stumped on what to do on the last day of 2022, let us help you out. We're gathering details on the big events happening across the state, and we'll continue updating this list as we get more information. Salt Lake County. Salt...
KUTV
Identity released of 20-year-old woman killed in head-on crash on US-40
INDEPENDENCE, Utah (KUTV) — The identity of a 20-year-old woman who died in a crash on US-40 through Wasatch County was released Thursday. Lauren E Reynolds of Vernal was killed after she allegedly crossed the center line into eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon during slushy and snow-covered road conditions on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
KUTV
BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso dies in Hawai'i construction incident
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso has passed away unexpectedly over the winter break, the football program announced. The announcement was made on the program’s social media accounts late Friday. Veikoso was killed in a construction incident while home in Kailua, Hawai'i over the...
KUTV
Multiple agencies respond to Mapleton house fire
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — A Mapleton family's home was left seriously damaged after catching fire Wednesday morning. Representatives of the Mapleton Police Department said that crews with city's fire department were dispatched to 700 East Maple Street just before 3 a.m. on reports of a garage fire with audible explosions.
KUTV
SWAT responds to residence after patient admitted to hospital with gunshot wound to head
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police were investigating in a neighborhood near Liberty Park early Friday morning after an individual was transported with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night. The overnight investigation gave way to a SWAT response as the sun was rising. According to a statement from the Salt...
