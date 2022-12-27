"All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock," described Tim Thompson of the incident while ice climbing near Bridal Veil Falls on Monday morning A mountain climber is recalling his near-death experience after falling 40 feet from a Utah climbing route known as the Finger of Fate. Speaking to ABC affiliate KTVX, 29-year-old Tim Thompson said he is thankful to be alive after the incident. "'Hopefully I don't die' was the first thought that went through my mind," he told the outlet. On Monday morning, Thompson — who...

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO