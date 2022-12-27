ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Several weather alerts issued for Utah in anticipation of New Year's weekend storms

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hazardous winter weather and unpleasant travel conditions could dim the joy of ringing in the New Year this weekend. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the Friday morning snow flurries turned afternoon rain showers will likely bring a blanket of moisture to northern Utah come nighttime. Thomason predicted valley rain and mountain snow on Saturday, with snow levels coming in at around 7,000 feet, though that may be subject to change. By Sunday, Thomason said that rain droplets are expected to change to snow showers that could stick around until Monday morning.
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
KUTV

Additional 1-3 feet of snow expected in Utah's northern mountains

UTAH (KUTV) — According to the National Weather Service, things may be expected to ramp up, as a possible onset of moisture in the form of rain, snow and high winds could impact the Intermountain region, putting a damper on New Year's celebrations. The past 24 hours have already...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSLTV

Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
96.7 KISS FM

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
Park Record

Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws

Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
People

Utah Mountain Climber Says He Feared Death While Falling 40 Feet from 'Finger of Fate'

"All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock," described Tim Thompson of the incident while ice climbing near Bridal Veil Falls on Monday morning A mountain climber is recalling his near-death experience after falling 40 feet from a Utah climbing route known as the Finger of Fate. Speaking to ABC affiliate KTVX, 29-year-old Tim Thompson said he is thankful to be alive after the incident.  "'Hopefully I don't die' was the first thought that went through my mind," he told the outlet.  On Monday morning, Thompson — who...
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
