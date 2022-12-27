Read full article on original website
Several weather alerts issued for Utah in anticipation of New Year's weekend storms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hazardous winter weather and unpleasant travel conditions could dim the joy of ringing in the New Year this weekend. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the Friday morning snow flurries turned afternoon rain showers will likely bring a blanket of moisture to northern Utah come nighttime. Thomason predicted valley rain and mountain snow on Saturday, with snow levels coming in at around 7,000 feet, though that may be subject to change. By Sunday, Thomason said that rain droplets are expected to change to snow showers that could stick around until Monday morning.
Avalanche danger high heading into holiday weekend with more snow expected
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Avalanche danger is extremely high heading into another holiday weekend. “This is an all-time start to the ski season here in Utah. People are so excited to have this much snow. The skiing has been amazing,” said Snowbird resort general manager Dave Fields. A...
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
Additional 1-3 feet of snow expected in Utah's northern mountains
UTAH (KUTV) — According to the National Weather Service, things may be expected to ramp up, as a possible onset of moisture in the form of rain, snow and high winds could impact the Intermountain region, putting a damper on New Year's celebrations. The past 24 hours have already...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Vera Davidova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Drivers get stuck, semis stranded in massive I-15 backup in central Utah
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Drivers came across a travel nightmare Wednesday night on Interstate 15 in central Utah, becoming stuck for hours because of crashes and stranded semi-trucks. The Utah Department of Transportation reported several crashes and stalled vehicles throughout the evening on I-15 in the area of Cove...
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
Pennsylvania ski resort temporarily changes name of slope to support Penn State football
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A ski resort in Pennsylvania is temporarily renaming one of its slopes because of the Rose Bowl matchup. Tussey Mountain Ski Area announced their iconic mountain slope named "Utah" will be changed to “Pennsylvania,” for a short period of time. The reason...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
Raise a glass, mug, can, bottle or flute to Utah’s liquor laws
Utah is famous for its greatest snow on earth, but its reputation for enforcing somewhat confusing liquor laws has claimed some of that fame. To make the most of a family winter vacation, it’s hard to know where to plan family dinners versus a night on the town with the grown-ups.
These are the most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Utah in 2021.
Family's house divided as they prepare for trip to Rose Bowl game
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Pennsylvania family is getting ready to tailgate at the Tournament of the Roses in Pasadena with Utes fans. The family is a house divided with ties to both Penn State and the University of Utah. “Since our son started at the U, we...
Utah Mountain Climber Says He Feared Death While Falling 40 Feet from 'Finger of Fate'
"All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock," described Tim Thompson of the incident while ice climbing near Bridal Veil Falls on Monday morning A mountain climber is recalling his near-death experience after falling 40 feet from a Utah climbing route known as the Finger of Fate. Speaking to ABC affiliate KTVX, 29-year-old Tim Thompson said he is thankful to be alive after the incident. "'Hopefully I don't die' was the first thought that went through my mind," he told the outlet. On Monday morning, Thompson — who...
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
Minnesota man, New Mexico woman killed by SUV near downtown Las Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS - A man from Minnesota and a woman from New Mexico were struck and killed by an SUV while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall, authorities in Las Vegas said Thursday.The driver, Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, of Las Vegas, left the scene of the 7:40 p.m. Wednesday crash before she was stopped, arrested and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, police and a prosecutor said.A 44-year-old man from Monument, Minnesota, and a 51-year-old woman from Hobbs, New...
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist at Mt....
China's easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions welcome news for Utah tourism industry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Strict restrictions lifted in China are making a lot of people here in Utah happy. This week, China eased leisure travel restrictions for the first time in almost three years. Also on Wednesday, the U.S. imposed a new rule requiring a negative COVID-19 test for anyone traveling into the country from China.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
