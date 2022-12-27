Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
James Bennett Andrews, Sr. of Kill Devil Hill, December 30
James Bennett Andrews, Sr., 88, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Stedman, NC on November 24, 1934, he was the son of the late Lois Bennett Andrews and Edgar C. Andrews. The son of a Southern Baptist...
outerbanksvoice.com
Karen Sue Kraft of Waves, December 29
Karen Sue Kraft, 80, of Waves, NC died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. Born in Big Beaver, PA on September 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Marie Freed Kunkle and John Kunkle. Karen spent her career and retired as a...
outerbanksvoice.com
Wayne T. Forehand of Hertford, December 28
Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
outerbanksvoice.com
Jamie Alan Killen of Nags Head, December 25
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, NC, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home. Born in Norton, VA on October 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Olaf Killen. A member of Nags Head Church, Jamie often volunteered at various activities and duties around the church. He loved Beach Music, fishing, classic cars, cookouts, a good joke, shag dancing, reading, and rooting for the Dodgers, Nationals, and Redskins. He especially enjoyed the music of Bill Deal & Ammon Tharp with the Rhondels, and the Band of Oz (or any music he could shag to). Most importantly he valued spending time with his family and grandkids, and loved life on the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
outerbanksvoice.com
Mary T. Adlon of Elizabeth City, December 26
Mary Rachel Turano Adlon, age 89, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, December 26, 2022 at her home. Born on November 17, 1933 in Essex County, NJ to the late Salvatore Turano and Elena Anna Ritacco Turano, she was the widow of Carl Gregory Adlon. She attended Harbor Presbyterian Church here in Elizabeth City.
outerbanksvoice.com
Yvonne Stowe Austin of Hatteras, December 27
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, NC died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco, NC. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930, to the late Lille Gaskill Stowe and Preston Stowe. Yvonne was a homemaker and member of the Hatteras Assembly of God.
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary presents Boating Skills and Seamanship Course
If you are serious about boating as an owner, worker, visitor of a boat owner, or just want to be comfortable aboard a vessel and learn more in-depth information, this is the class for you! The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Boating Skills and Seamanship course is a comprehensive course designed for both the experienced and the novice boater. The course consists of 6 three-hour lessons with in-depth knowledge on boating skills, such as:
Police search for suspect in connection to shots fired in Edenton
According to police, officers responded to a call for shots fired around 11:38 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Carteret St.
islandfreepress.org
STAR Center temporarily closes to the public as more than 50 cold-stunned sea turtles are rescued in two days
On Tuesday, December 27, the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island announced that it was temporarily closed to the public due to an influx of cold-stunned sea turtles over the holiday weekend. “The STAR Center has received over 50 new cold-stunned...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck tables approval of first phase of Corolla Boat Club
Currituck commissioners heard a request for approval of a preliminary plat/special use permit for Phase 1 of Corolla Boat Club, Monterey Shores, located on Malia Drive in Corolla in Poplar Branch (Beach) Township, but ultimately ended up tabling the issue to allow additional time for developers to answer some questions regarding traffic concerns.
outerbanksvoice.com
With bad weather forecast, Manteo moves New Year’s Eve party to Jan. 1
The Town of Manteo has posted this announcement about moving its New Year’s Eve celebration from Saturday, Dec. 31 to Sunday, Jan. 1. Here is the information about the rescheduled and revised event that will still culminate with fireworks. Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is...
outerbanksvoice.com
Serious staffing shortages plague Juvenile Justice
Dare County law enforcement officials discuss the impact. Understaffed and hampered by what many see as an inadequate compensation scale, the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (JJDP) in the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (DPS) is struggling to meet its staffing requirements. Dare County, for example, has lost all three of its Juvenile Court Counselors in the past year.
police1.com
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine distribution
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday, December 22, 2022 to 114 months in prison for distributing cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges on September 19, 2022. According to court...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo Elementary School students honored for academic success
Manteo Elementary School students earning Principal’s List and Honor Roll recognition for the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year have been announced. 3rd Grade: Lilly Batchelor, Finley Belton, Chavarria Calderon Chavarria, Anastasia Ceballos, Evelyn Cota-Ayala, Jase Dalke, Addison Davis, Coye Ennis, Narveella Gibbs, Charlotte Graham, Cora Graham, Kolby Hatzigeorgiou, Paisley Hemilright, Vanessa Hernandez, Allison Hernandez-Rosales, Johanna Herrera Perez, Jasper Hines, Hayden Huff, Joshua Jacobs, Autumn Johnson, Lijah Johnson, Abe Jones, Cole Martin, Joshua Miller, Galen Mitchell, Elliot O’Brien, Hazy Ortegon, Emily Outland, Kevin Oviedo-Flores, Ashlynn Pierce, Winston Richardson, Gabe Scarborough, Yardley Sonntag, Kaya Srodecki, Cade Stine, Kanan Strawser, Alyssa Swindell, Aria Thompson, Jace Thompson, Samuel Tiner, River Trentzsch, Harper Walters and Hadley White.
DOJ: Bloods gang member sentenced for selling more than 4 lbs of cocaine
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Quayshaun Banks, a 31-year-old man from Elizabeth City, was sentenced to spend more than 9 years in prison for selling cocaine. The Department of Justice (DOJ) shared information about the case on Friday. Its spokesperson said Banks is a known member of the Bloods gang...
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
Comments / 2