Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Michael Frank Lynn Jensen – December 26 2022
Michael Frank Lynn Jensen, 72, left to go home on December 26, 2022, at the hospital in price, after a short battle with covid. Michael was born on July 11, 1950 to J. Franklin Jensen & Ila Mary Cox of Clawson in Price, Utah. Michael was the only one of their six children who was born at the hospital.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon Dinos Girls Basketball mid-season review
One of the best teams in the 3A classification is the Carbon Lady Dinos. Carbon currently sits at 9-3 overall, their only three losses coming from a tournament in Colorado. The 9-3 record puts Carbon in the No. 4 slot of the 3A RPI rankings. The Lady Dinos opened the...
castlecountryradio.com
Annual Renaissance Festival looking for Planning Committee Members
The first annual Renaissance Festival was held last year in May and it turned out to be a huge success. Event Director, Megan Marshall is looking for Planning Committee Members to help organize the 2023 festival to be held again this year in Price. She took time to speak over the telephone with Castle Country Radio to recruit individuals in the community to help plan another successful festival.
Comments / 0